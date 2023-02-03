A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Albert August Jr., 93, will be held at 11 a.m. on February 4, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Minister Bradley Flugence officiating. He will await the resurrection at Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery on Dale Street in New Iberia, with military honors.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, he transitioned at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Camelot Rehabilitation at Magnolia Park in Lafayette.
Mr. Albert August Jr. was a United States Army veteran and educator for Saint Mary Parish School System. He was a teacher at Thomas Gibbs Elementary where he was the head coach of the girls’ softball team and head of the 4-H Club. His 4-H Club was recognized as one of the top ten 4-H Clubs in Louisiana. He assisted kids with learning woodworks, life lessons and education.
Mr. August was also the owner and operator of August Appliance for over 70 years.
He was a member of Saint James United Methodist Church and a member of the choir. He will truly be missed by all his family and friends.
He leaves to cherish his memory his son Dwayne Joseph August of New Iberia; one daughter: Glenda August Drexler (Barry) of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eunetta Benoit August; parents Albert August Sr. and Martha Carter Jackson; and four sisters, Elouise J. Mouton, Theresa J. Jenkins, Willie Mae Lazenby and Irene J. Hector.
Active pallbearers are John Jackson, Earl Sampy, Reginald Blazio, Renfred Broussard, Joseph “Dalbert” Sampy Jr. and Dominic Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers are Ruben Sims, Wallace Francis, Archie Joseph, Sherman Benoit, James Boutte, Leo Spencer, Freddie Hector, Olan Jackson, Hiram Eugene, Ronald Hector, Donald Jenkins and Jack Willis Shinhoster.