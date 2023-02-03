Albert August Jr.

A home-going celebration of life for Mr. Albert August Jr., 93, will be held at 11 a.m. on February 4, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Minister Bradley Flugence officiating. He will await the resurrection at Saint Edward Catholic Church Cemetery on Dale Street in New Iberia, with military honors.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home.

