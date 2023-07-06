Aessmaine Joseph Bryant

Funeral services will be conducted for Aessmaine J. Bryant, 70, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ, 131 Pershing St., with Rev. Joseph Noah III officiating. Interment will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery-Freetown.

Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at The Church of Jesus Christ.

