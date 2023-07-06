Aessmaine Joseph Bryant

Funeral services will be conducted for Aessmaine J. Bryant, 70, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ, 131 Pershing St., with Rev. Joseph Noah III officiating. Interment will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ Cemetery-Freetown.
Visitation will be observed from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at The Church of Jesus Christ.
Assemaine was born on January 24, 1953 to the union of the late Edward H. Bryant Sr. and Margaret G. Bryant. He departed this life at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, 2023, at New Iberia Manor North Nursing Home, surrounded by his family.
“AJ or Bird”, as he was affectionately known, served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He enjoyed spending time with his family and had a love for playing pool.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Margaret G. Bryant of New Iberia; two brothers, Edward H. Bryant Jr. (Barbara) of Hammond and Garrett R. Bryant Sr. (Myra) of New Iberia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward H. Bryant Sr.; one sister, Stephanie B. Noah; one nephew, Bryant C. Noah; paternal grandparents William Bryant and Pearl Bryant; maternal grandparents James Garrett and Mabel Nicholas Garrett.
Serving as active pallbearers are Garrett Bryant Jr., Nicholas Bryant, Matthew Bryant, Travis Bryant, Tyrone Rogers and Greg Harry.
The honorary pallbearers will be Edward Bryant, Garrett Bryant Sr., Rev. Joseph Noah III, Quincy Bryant, Derrick Williams, Elton Broussard, Kenneth Broussard, Rodney Comeaux, Kevin Pajeaud, Eddie Brooks, Glenn Broussard, David Bryant, Malcom Rogers and Forrest Antione Jr.