Adam Laviolette Jr.

ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Adam Laviolette Jr., 84, who passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence.

A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Martinville. It will continue from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

