ST. MARTINVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville for Adam Laviolette Jr., 84, who passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at his residence.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home in St. Martinville. It will continue from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.
Father Bill Melancon will officiate at the funeral mass. Readers will be Hannah Faucheaux and Alyssa Kidder. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in St. Martinville.
Adam was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved everyone he met, always helped anyone in need and was the best handyman there was. Adam could fix just about anything. He loved to entertain the family at his home with his huge yard. Everyone looked forward to spending Christmas and Easter at his place.
His true love was his sweet wife JoAnn and after she passed away two years ago, he was never the same. He loved and missed her so much.
Adam was a sugarcane farmer for over 40 years. When he retired, he kept his yard immaculate and grew the best garden. He would share all his pickings with family and the whole neighborhood. His other past time was going to the casino, but he always would say it wasn’t the same going without his wife. He will be missed by everyone, but reunited again with the love of his life. We know she will be waiting with open arms.
He is survived by his daughters Patty Boggs (Patrick) and Tammy Theriot (Jake); grandchildren Adam Boggs (Chloe), Hannah Faucheaux (Stuart), Alyssa Kidder (Blake) and Grant Bienvenu (Noelle); great-grandchildren Lily Ann Faucheaux and Benny Daniel Boggs; brother Bernard Laviolette Sr. (Melba); sisters Mildred Geoffrey and Ruby Dore (Wayne); brothers-in-law Elmo Landry Jr. and Cecil Landry (Bobette); and sister-in-law Marlene Roy (James).
He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Landry Laviolette; son-in-law Jason Bienvenu; granddaughter Kayla Rae Boggs; parents Mr. and Mrs. Adam Laviolette Sr.; parents-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Elmo Landry Sr.; brother Gilbert Laviolette; and sisters Gertrude Laviolette, Olivia Broussard, Lydia Gary and Bernice Gary.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Boggs, Adam Boggs, Jake Theriot, Grant Bienvenu, Stuart Faucheaux and Blake Kidder.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Traditions Hospice. They gave the absolute best care to our dad and provided the best support and guidance to our family. Also, a special thanks to his neighbor and great friend Carrol Lasseigne and his caring brother-in-law EJ Landry for visiting with him weekly and keeping him company after his wife passed away.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Traditions Hospice at 217 Rue Louis XIV #100, Lafayette, LA 70508, in memory of Adam Laviolette Jr.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.