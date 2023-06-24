Adam J. Leonard Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Adam Joseph Leonard Sr., 94, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.
Adam Joseph Leonard Sr. was a resident of New Iberia. He transitioned peacefully at 12:12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, surrounded by his wife, daughters and family.
Adam Joseph Leonard Sr. was born on January 17, 1929, to the union of Martin Leonard Sr. and Rita Cormier Leonard. He became a member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church in New Iberia. He believed in serving the Lord, our Savior, wholeheartedly. He served as a member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council #63 as well as a church usher. He attended Catholic Mass every Saturday along with his wife Sheryl.
Adam was a simple man who was dedicated to his family, especially to his four children Adam Jr., Cynthia, Sheila and Sandra. He was known for his hard-working abilities in electricity, maintenance and the welding industry. Adam worked for Iberia Co-op for about 15 years and Ernest P. Breaux for about 40 years. He owned and operated Leonard’s Welding Shop successfully until his health declined in March 2023. Adam Joseph Leonard Sr. was a pillar in the community and a loving person who will truly be missed.
He leaves to cherish his fond memories his loving wife of 23 years Sheryl Ann Leonard of New Iberia; two daughters, Sheila Arnold of Orange, Texas and Sandra Broussard (Bruce) of Abbeville; three stepchildren, Tamica Marks of Dallas, Texas, Natisha Brown and Tiffany Marks both of New Iberia; one grandson, Ja’Tory Marks whom he helped to rear of New Iberia; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Butler, Muriel B. Lewis and Paulette Lewis Joseph all of New Iberia; a special nephew Donald Lewis III of New Iberia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Adam Leonard Jr.; daughter Cynthia Leonard Brown; his parents Martin Leonard Sr. and Rita Cormier Leonard; grandson Jarvis White; three brothers, Leroy Leonard, Martin Leonard Jr. and Elton Leonard; four sisters, Ella Mae Leonard, Mildred Leonard Vital, Gloria Mae Leonard and Edna Mae Leonard Stevens; son-in-law Robert Arnold Sr.; and brother-in-law Albert Joseph.
Active pallbearers are Donald Lewis III, Chad Williams, Kevin Broussard, Richard Perioux, Dr. Lawrence Christy, Robert Arnold Jr., Marcus Louis and Donald Louis Jr.
Honorary pallbearers are John Butler Jr., John Butler Sr., Charlie Washington, Daniel Pierre, Joshua Noel, Damien Edmond, Foster Polk, Matthew Butler, Bruce Broussard, Oscar Walker, Ja’Tory Marks, Dedrick Latulas, Troy Hill, Joseph “Malloy” Broussard, Robert Butler, Corey Benjamin and the Knights of Peter Claver Council #63.
The family of Mr. Adam Joseph Leonard Sr. would like to extend a special thanks to Traditions Hospice Care, especially those who served by assisting Adam. Special thanks to Kirsten Broussard, La’Shonda Lancelin August, Michelle Minor, Dodd Davis, Sharon Russo and Stephanie LeLeaux. Thanks for the prayers and words of comfort given to us by Melissa Broussard and Vanessa Polk. We would also like to thank Natisha Brown for being an exceptional stepdaughter and dedicated caregiver who cared for him tirelessly from the time his health began to fail until he left his earthly home, as well as his two daughters, Sandra Broussard and Shelia Arnold for their help. We would like to give a final and special thanks to the staff of Fletcher Funeral Home and Carolyn P. Grogan of C.P. Grogan Creations.