Adam J. Leonard Sr.

Adam J. Leonard Sr.

A Mass of Christian burial for Mr.  Adam Joseph Leonard Sr., 94, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive, with Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia. 

Visitation hours will be observed from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Fletcher Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. 

To plant a tree in memory of Adam Leonard, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags