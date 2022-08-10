Ada Mae Segura Rouly

Ada Mae Segura Rouly

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre for Ada Mae Segura Rouly, 86, who passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant. 

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to  9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Thursday and will continue at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., led by Deacon Durk Viator on Thursday. A second Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Friday. 

