A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Delcambre for Ada Mae Segura Rouly, 86, who passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Buddy Breaux will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia on Thursday and will continue at 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., led by Deacon Durk Viator on Thursday. A second Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Friday.
Ada Mae Segura Rouly was born in Erath on August 15, 1935, to the late Util J. Segura and Enite Lachaussee Segura.
She was a wonderful homemaker and led a very colorful life. She was the City of New Iberia secretary for Mayor Viator, worked for Klein Deco and Viator Boat Rentals and was a French tour guide at Konrico Rice Mill for many years.
A devout Catholic, she attended daily Mass for as long as she could and was faithful in her prayers and Novenas. She always ended the day by reciting the Rosary.
Ada and her husband Nookie enjoyed life to the fullest. They loved to entertain with friends, go to the casino and drink cold beer.She was slow in everything she did and Nookie affectionately called her “Lightning.” Ada Mae was a friend to many. She looked forward to monthly get-togethers with her classmates from the Erath Class of 1953 and her monthly Pokeno group gatherings. She always had either a peppermint or a Worther’s coffee candy in her mouth and a Kleenex in her hand. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her family. Ada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Rouly is survived by daughter Berl (Todd) Guidry; sons Otis (Elizabeth Gay) Rouly, Mark (Regina) Rouly and Ron Rouly; grandchildren Joshua Rouly, Jonhathon (Harley) Rouly, Taylor (Adam) Guiberteau, Rusty (Kelli) Rouly, Russell (Lanie) Rouly, Courtney Rouly (Devin Marceaux), Hudson Guidry and Hayes Guidry; great-grandchildren Liam and Maverick Rouly, Briggs Guiberteau, Madilyn Rouly, Leighton Rouly, Reese Rouly, Thea Rouly and Riddick Rouly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Overton J. “Nookie” Rouly; an infant daughter Monia Ann Rouly; a grandchild Tiffani Rouly; and sisters Yvonne Vice and Glory Ann Richard.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Rouly, Jonathon Rouly, Rusty Rouly, Russell Rouly, Hudson Guidry, Hayes Guidry, Todd Guidry, Adam Guiberteau and Devin Marceaux.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to her sitters Beth Bourque, Lisa Hebert, Danette Ardoin and Geraldine Menard and to the staff of NSI Hospice for extraordinary care and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ada Rouly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.