OBITUARY Aaron Schwing Jun 13, 2023 Funeral arrangements are pending for Aaron Schwing, 37, who died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Aaron Schwing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.