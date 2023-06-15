Aaron Jefferies Schwing

Aaron Jefferies Schwing

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church for Aaron Jefferies Schwing, 37, who passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Interment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. David Denton will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Aaron Schwing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags