A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Highland Baptist Church for Aaron Jefferies Schwing, 37, who passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Interment will follow in Beau Pré Cemetery in Jeanerette. Rev. David Denton will officiate.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A native of New Iberia, Aaron was born on March 7,1986. He attended New Iberia Senior High before pursuing higher education at the University of Louisiana Lafayette and McNeese State University. His passion for service led him to the U.S. Navy where he served honorably aboard carriers that supported the Persian Gulf War.
While serving in the Navy, Aaron was stationed aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln in Everette, Washington, where he supervised 120 sailors. For his exemplary service he received a special commendation from former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. He then transferred to Norfolk, Virginia, where he worked as an Aviation Technician and had the opportunity to work on various aircraft like the E-2C Hawkeye.
Aside from his military service, Aaron enjoyed several hobbies and interests such as snowboarding, which was his favorite, hunting and gaming. He adored and deeply loved his nephew Camden and his nieces Amelia and Marie. Aaron treasured spending time and playing with them, including having Nerf Gun Wars.
Aaron was always willing to help others and was very sensitive to the needs of everyone. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Survivors include his parents Edmond “Beaver” and Deborah Jefferies Schwing; sister Caroline Schwing Courtois; nephew Camden Matthew Courtois; nieces Amelia Kate Courtois and Marie Louise Courtois; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother Austin J. Schwing; grandparents Gene Jefferies, LaVonna “Mujer” Jefferies, Jules Blanchet Schwing and Marie Louise Landry Schwing.
Pallbearers will be Garett Bourgeois, Blake Bourgeois, John Quoyeser, Jared Quoyeser, Mitchell Jefferies and Drew Jefferies.
Honorary pallbearers include Camden Courtois, Chet Schwing, Armond Schwing, Ged Schwing, Dr. Edmond Lamperez, Parker DuBois, Richard Spears, Spencer Jefferies and Nicholas Bourgeois.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Iberia Mental Initiative, 108 Church Alley, New Iberia, LA 70560.