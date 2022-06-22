Purchase Access

The NISH baseball team and Catholic High basketball team each led their summer camps this week, allowing area youth to learn and grow athletically while having loads of fun.

Each camp featured varsity coaches and players providing one on one attention to campers, allowing them to improve their skills.



