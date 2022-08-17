Young kayak hobbyists will have the perfect opportunity to try out the newly installed kayak dock in downtown New Iberia when the Petit Tour du Teche takes place this Saturday.
The annual event is part of the Tour du Teche races that occur throughout the year in the Teche Area. The Petit Tour du Teche has changed its location this year in order to use the kayak dock installed by the city of New Iberia earlier this year to provide better access to the bayou for kayakers and canoers.
The event will host a series of races for ages 5-17 at the paddle dock by Bridge Street and the Bayou Teche.
The series of youth races will have boats and paddles for those who pay the $10 registration and fee that also includes lunch for the youth participants.
The races are from 250 yards to a mile in length and are staged around buoys so that the racers are within view of the park at all times.
Classes for the races include solo, solo recreational, two person recreational and stand up paddle board recreational.
The races will be divided by age as well.
On-site registration for the event begins at 7 a.m. A safety check will take place at 8 a.m. and the first race begins at 9 a.m.
The Tour du Teche races have drawn in tourism from other areas of the state and country to the Teche Area, and also functions as a promotion of the Bayou Teche, which is the only waterway in Louisiana to be designated as a National Water Trail.
The Tour du Teche, which is the largest kayak race in the area, takes place from Oct 6-9.