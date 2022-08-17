kayak kids

The Petit Tour du Teche takes place this Saturday (Louisiana travel photo)

Young kayak hobbyists will have the perfect opportunity to try out the newly installed kayak dock in downtown New Iberia when the Petit Tour du Teche takes place this Saturday.

The annual event is part of the Tour du Teche races that occur throughout the year in the Teche Area. The Petit Tour du Teche has changed its location this year in order to use the kayak dock installed by the city of New Iberia earlier this year to provide better access to the bayou for kayakers and canoers.



