A slate of projects related to the American Rescue Plan Act were passed at Tuesday’s New Iberia City Council meeting.
As Mayor Freddie DeCourt described it, the projects chosen with the federal funds were done so with diversity in mind so that all parts of the city should see some tangible benefits.
“This is the one time we’re going to have this much to spend between grants, ARPA and capital outlay,” DeCourt said. “I need this to go well for the whole community.”
Improvements voted on for approval during the meeting including renovations to Bank Avenue Park.
The project voted on regarding the park included adding LED lighting and a walking path to the park, but DeCourt said the project would be part of a bigger goal to renovate further down the road.
“We’re working on nailing down this stuff and coming up with a plan for what we want to do with the park later on,” he said. “I see we have a great need in our parks and we can’t do it all at once.”
Councilman Deedy Johnson-Reid asked about restroom improvements that are needed at the park, and DeCourt said those improvements will hopefully be made with capital outlay funding at a later time.
“I want to show our citizens and prove to ourselves that once we start we’re not going to stop,” DeCourt said.
A project for New Iberia City Park was also approved that will essentially move the skate park and relocate it to the site of the former city pool.
DeCourt said the remains of the former pool house structure will be demolished, and instead of disposing of the swimming pool the equipment from the skate park will be relocated to that area of the park.
“I love our skaters but they need a little supervision,” DeCourt said. “We’ll take the existing equipment and utilize it in the old swimming pool.”
The relocation will allow better supervision of skaters at the park due to its close proximity to Cyr-Gates Community Center. DeCourt said the park will also be closed at a certain time and be fenced as well.
Another ARPA project passed at the meeting was the gateway for Hopkins Street. DeCourt said the plan for the project was to provide a marker recognizing Hopkins Street as a historical district.
“We can’t do a whole gate but we can do something on each end that gives you a marker,” he said. “We’d like to define areas of the district that give them some attention.”
Plans for the project included crosswalk designs, landscaping and signage at certain points, but DeCourt said the main thrust will be to create a marker alerting those entering the area of the historical and cultural significance of the area.
“Being that it is a cultural district, this will bring some attention to that and it could spur some development,” DeCourt said.
Finally, the council approved a project that will expand the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion.
The project will provide a new public restroom at Bouligny Plaza following the demolition of the former restrooms earlier this year.
The restroom will be located near the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion, and the roof of the restroom will be used to provide a staging area at the pavilion.
“It will double the size of the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion,” DeCourt said. “It’s still the heart of our town, every fair and festival people go there and it’s a great place to spend this money.”
DeCourt said the stage and restroom will increase the opportunity to provide for more community events as well.