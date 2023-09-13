The You are Wonderful movement is hosting its third annual Unity Picnic at West End Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., the event will feature 20 different vendors, a classic car show, and various forms of entertainment like music and games. Unlike past years, the event will span the whole park. The event is free to attend and everyone in the family is welcome, including pets.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

Tags