The You are Wonderful movement is hosting its third annual Unity Picnic at West End Park on Saturday, Sept. 16.
Starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., the event will feature 20 different vendors, a classic car show, and various forms of entertainment like music and games. Unlike past years, the event will span the whole park. The event is free to attend and everyone in the family is welcome, including pets.
According to You Are Wonderful founder, Felicia Armstead, promoting positivity and growth are the primary goals of the event.
“It’ll cause negativity to think twice and in areas considered no-growth, growth will take place,” Armstead said.
Super 1 foods will get involved and distribute water from three different hydration stations at different points in the park.
Armstead urges local officials to come promote unity and give them an opportunity to be welcomed by the community.
“The main thing for the officials is their presence. Just come, you are the community. We need to understand and love them. You aren't serving us today, we are serving you,” Armstead said.
Armstead devised the idea of a classic car show because of her neighbor, who himself owns a classic car. He reached out to different locals with classic cars, and slowly the network grew.
Armstead said vendors will sell food in sealed packaging and alcohol will not be sold or part of the event.
With a smile, Armstead said there is no charge to attend, but they would like a smile, a few seconds of your time, and a kind word.