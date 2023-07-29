The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce revealed the poster for the 33rd World Gumbo Championship in a ceremony at Bouligny Park Thursday.
Three people spoke at the event, Vice-Chairperson Linda Horton, GICC President Thomas Falgout and the artist behind the poster, Martha Mello. Each gave a speech before the grand reveal.
In her speech, Horton thanked her fellow chairpeople, the board of directors, elected officials and her staff at the GICC for making events like the Gumbo Cookoff possible.
Falgout said this reveal is potentially the first in a line of annual poster events for each world Gumbo championship.
In his speech, he also thanked the various sponsors necessary to hold the Gumbo Championship including Savoie's Sausage and Food Products and McIlhenny Tabasco.
In her speech, Mello gave a peek at the cultural influence New Iberia has had on her and the poster itself.
“While I'm not from here originally, I've grown to love South Louisiana culture. The food and the music is very different from what I'm used to back in Mexico, but the soul and the joy of the Cajun culture, and the Gumbo too, has become my second home. I just hope that when you see the poster, you can see everything that makes south Louisiana a once-in-a-lifetime place,” Mello said.
Mello's daughter, Michelle Mata, grew up in the metropolitan area of Guadalajara, Mexico until she was 10, when she came to the United States with her mother in 2009. She said Mexico's vibrant culture inspired her mom’s art style.
"That's how all of Mexico is, everything's bright and vibrant."
Mata also pointed out Mexico's often misrepresentation in fiction media. Shows like Breaking Bad and Teen Wolf desaturate their visual scenes in Mexico and apply this sepia tone, which portrays it as a colorless, dry place. When it couldn't be farther from the truth.
"I mean our best representation is probably Co Co from Disney, but that's really the start and the end of it," Mata said.
Mata reinforced the similarities between Cajun and Mexican culture, but emphasized the differences in environment these cultures exist in. While living in Guadalajara, a city of 6 million people, Mata experienced the many cultural touchstones found here in rural Louisiana.
“All the good things that you talk about when you talk about Cajun culture, families are super tight, you know, we gather and everyone's eating food and you have all these big family gatherings and we all meet at Memaw's house on Sunday. That's all we did, that's how I grew up. It's like being able to take all the good parts that we had over there and have it here in a small town. In the big city, everything gets impersonal,” Mata said.
Joey Mello, Martha's husband, explained that Martha graduated top-of-her class from a University in Mexico in Graphic Design. As fate has it, she found herself working in banks.
First Horizon, Martha's current employer, selected her to participate in the chamber of commerce, and paid for her training. Later, a raffle for the previous poster inspired Martha to join this year's poster competition.
“She saw the original painting, and she said, ‘Oh next year, next year, mine will be up there.’ She was joking, but she entered the contest and here we are," Mata said.
Posters are available for purchase for $25 at the GICC building on 111 E. Main St.
Bart Boyer and Ivy Broussard worked with Mello for many years. Both bought a poster, but Boyer explained that it wasn’t the effective representation of Louisiana culture, music and food that held importance for them.
“The biggest thing for me and Miss Ivy, personally, is that we’ve had a work relationship with Miss Martha Mello for some time and the fact that Martha got to have this moment just shows she is an outstanding lady,” Boyer said.