When events and banquets are held, there are speeches of thanks and praise.
During the Women Making a Difference Luncheon, a speech silenced the crowd and spoke to the soul when Anne Songy, editor of Acadiana Lifestyle magazine, talked about the recent death of her sister.
With so many incredible educators and difference-makers in attendance, Songy wanted them to all know how much their sacrifices and dedication means to the area.
And how her sister would be proud.
On March 27, 2023, during a mass school shooting in Nashville at the Covenant School, Songy's sister, Dr. Katherine Koonce died along with three 9-year-olds and two other adults. Dr. Koonce served as Head of The Covenant School since 2016.
The Daily Iberian reported on the shooting in March but did not contact the family over the incident.
On Friday, Songy deliver an empowering speech about incredible persistence and the indomitable female spirit through the life of her sister.
Dr. Katherine Koonce was in Baton Rouge (parents Richard James Shirley and Anne Gueymard Shirley) and she attended Louisiana State University and Vanderbilt University. She received multiple degrees.
Dr. Koonce was more than a simple educator, and more than the director of the Covenant School. She dedicated her life to improving and protecting the lives of her students. When faculty and staff settled on middling quality protective doors, she took a hammer to it until it broke to prove it was inadequate.
“She said, we can do better, and they did, and they saved countless lives,” Songy said.
The shooting took the lives of six people, but because Koonce fought “tooth and nail” for stronger security and stricter preparations, she saved many more lives. When Koonce heard the shooting, she left the safety of her office, ran towards the gunfire, and confronted the shooter. She bought precious time for law enforcement to respond, saving the lives of many more at the cost of her own.
Songy was the keynote speaker for the Women Making a Difference Luncheon, presented by the Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center and hosted by Acadiana Lifestyle Magazine. Her impassioned speech received a standing ovation that lasted several seconds.
Songy finished her speech with this:
“My mom once gave Kathy a pillow that read ‘let her sleep, for when she wakes, she will move mountains.’ It didn't occur to us that mom would give that to anyone but Kathy because she was the woman making a difference, she was the one moving mountains. How could we possibly compete with that? But I have good news. It’s not a competition and there's room for all of us. And I have more good news, not all women making a difference looks like Katherine Koonce. They look like me, and they look like you. She’ll move mountains: Kathy would be the first to share that with me and with you. So today, I’m accepting that gift from her, and I’m claiming that mantra as my own, and I invite each of you to do the same. I'm sure Kathy joins me in saying, Let's move mountains together.”
The women honored at the event exemplified this saying and the diversity in accomplishments between the 11 nominees was staggering.
Some of them head non-profit organizations, some are medical professionals, some are successful entrepreneurs, some are dedicated to education and mentoring, and one is revolutionizing the way we farm. What's the common denominator: a sincere dedication to improving people's lives.
The first woman to be honored at the event, Millicent Nugent, is the first executive director of the nonprofit Love Our Schools. She spent years leading projects to secure funding for different organizations including being the director of investor relations at One Acadiana (a renewed version of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce) and the executive director of Acadiana Veterans Alliance.
"I've been fortunate to work for some wonderful organizations and now I have the great honor of starting our education space and I'm just humbled to be a part of this community," Millicent Nugent said.
Becky Collins moved to New Iberia with her husband in 2000. She immediately got to work volunteering while her husband collected folk art. Becky identified with one piece in his collection by Adrienne Rich titled, "A Wild Patience has Taken me This Far."
"Nothing could sum me up better than wild patience. On the outside, I try to look normal, but on the inside, I'm always thinking how can I make it better, who needs to know who, how can I connect those dots. I'm so grateful to New Iberia, you've given me so many opportunities to feel useful and helpful and wanted and," Collins paused, "Thank you."
Whitney Storey isn't simply a psychology professor at UL Lafayette, as she's spent over a decade educating incarcerated people, non-incarcerated parents and incarcerated parents. She demonstrated that commitment in her choice of words, choosing to highlight the people she helps instead of herself.
"My favorite people to work with are what I call the forgotten parents, like my incarcerated parents. It’s just amazing to be seen, and it's really really cool that in seeing me, I feel like you are also seeing my people," Storey said.
Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera is the president of the Optimist Club, a board member for the Sugar Cane Festival, a mother of five, a textbook volunteer and a pillar of the community. She began volunteering 25 years ago. It started off at her kids' school, but quickly grew to volunteering across New Iberia. Her 91-year-old father inspired her the most growing up, and she said she hopes she can spread that to each of her own children.
"He says volunteering gives you so much joy and satisfaction that words cannot describe, I can surely attest to that. He is my hero and role model," Cutrera said.
Leigha Porter directed her performing talents back to her community of Lafayette. Having danced professionally for 18 years, she launched two separate facilities to promote performing arts in youth, the F.I.R.E Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory and PARC village.
“My motto is that the arts change lives no matter if you're a dancer professionally or if you're a singer. When you immerse yourself in the arts, you learn things that are going to take you to new heights and every morning, I get to wake up and work with some of the most amazing, most talented, most hardworking, most confident young people on this planet,” Porter said.
Lyn Holley Doucet launched the Sacred Center in 2007 out of pure passion. She made a commitment to herself to center herself in prayer for 30 minutes every Thursday morning. Quickly, her passion spread to other women in the community, and her simple morning of prayer expanded into a group numbering 80.
"It's so thrilling to win something for doing what you love and I love to put women in circles and talk about deep things," Doucet said.
Since acquiring Cajun Acres two years ago, Camille Schuneman has expanded operations to produce around 100 pounds of lettuce a month for restaurants around Lafayette and the farmer’s market.
"For all of you who have a wild crazy dream, like being a farmer, you can do it," Schuneman laughed to herself, "If I can do it, you can do it too."
Lori McGrew founded the nonprofit Maddie's Footprints with her husband Travis Noelle in 2010 after experiencing the greatest tragedy a person can experience: the loss of a child. Madeline Noelle died during her delivery, and the organization in her namesake is dedicated to helping families that experienced miscarriages, stillbirths or the loss of an infant. Since starting the organization, it has helped 2500 families and spread to 19 parishes, 10 in Acadiana and nine in Baton Rouge. She highlighted her family and team at Maddie's Footprints, who have stood by her and Travis at every step, from the beginning. She said without them, she wouldn't have ever stood at that podium.
"We see a lot of bad things on the news, but this shows that there's a lot of good that goes on in this world that doesn't get talked about," McGrew said tearfully.
Jessica Willis became the executive director of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce in 2019, right on the cusp of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a time that businesses and the economy floundered, she created the "certified sweet initiative" which strictly promoted products created in Youngsville's 70592 zip code.
"Being the director of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce means a lot for me not only because I get to help develop the community that I love so much but also being able to support the small business owners in our community. I can honestly say that they're not just my chamber members, they are all my family and friends too," Willis said.
Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace come as a package deal, both in life, and in education. In their education environment, the literal twin teachers are adept at devising and employing creative and engaging teaching methods. They utilize their platform of over 10,000 followers on social media to share their methods and educate other teachers through their "Teach Out Loud" conference. Teachers play an incredible role in the development and advancement of our society, so Mercado and Wallace want to push others to become educators and build a community of teachers that support one another.
"We have a hand in every future community leader. All of you had a teacher in your lives at some point, so we need these good teachers to teach our daughters and your children and your grandchildren," Wallace said.