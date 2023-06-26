The Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center's Women Making A Difference Luncheon will be held on Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m.
The 2023 Women Making A Difference are honored by Acadiana Lifestyle Magazine and The Daily Iberian. They were featured in the June edition of the magazine.
Acadiana Lifestyle Editor Anne Songy said those being honored this year have a powerful combination of the things needed to influence others while forging success.
"This year's Women Making a Difference are a powerful combination of fierceness, drive, and passion," Songy said. "These trailblazers remind us not only of those women who have influenced us throughout our lives, but also of the importance of knowing we, too, can be just as important to others.
"It's an honor to spotlight their accomplishments in the magazine and to celebrate them at the luncheon in their honor," Songy added.
For tickets, visit acadianalifetyle.com (or click HERE). There is a QR code you can scan on Page 27 of Acadiana Lifestyle magazine in the June 2023 edition. For more information, email Songy (annes@acadianalifestyle.com).
Here is a look at the 2023 Women Making A Difference:
Millicent Canter Nugent
When Millicent Canter Nugent moved to Lafayette it was to attend UL Lafayette. In the process of earning her degree, she fell in love with her now husband – and the city. “I started to learn and appreciate everything Lafayette has to offer, and I wanted to be a part of that and move it forward,” she recalls.
Since graduating, she has built an exceptional track record in the community by establishing relationships with organizations that have taught her more about the community at-large and opened her eyes to the nonprofit opportunities in Acadiana.
Her professional career began in the criminal department of the Lafayette Clerk of Court’s office. Later she became the Director of Investor Relations with One Acadiana, cultivating relationships with investors and raising funds for the organization. Her work on the five-year capital campaign helped secure $10 million.
As someone with a profound appreciation for those who’ve served our country, Nugent experienced some of her most meaningful work as the Executive Director of Acadiana Veteran Alliance. There she led the mission in helping veterans with job placement and providing funding for their recovery post-traumatic treatment. Her work with veterans recently garnered her the American Red Cross 2023 Diversity and Inclusion Volunteer of the Year Award.
A desire to learn and develop her skill sets led her to join the Junior League five years ago. Serving on several committees, she says it trained her to “be a better professional and made her aware of best practices that she used in other nonprofits.”
At the start of 2023 Nugent was named th e first Executive Director of Love Our Schools, a 501c3 that connects the support of the community with the needs of Lafayette Parish schools, from playground equipment to student and teacher incentives.
She also maintains ties with her alma mater as President of the UL Lafayette Young Alumni Chapter and President of the Kappa Delta sorority alumnae board.
Always looking to continue growing as a professional and an individual, she says she has not nearly reached her potential.
Becky Collins
You can trace Becky Collins’ passion for event planning as far back as first grade, when she and her twin sister planned their own birthday party. “I like to see things happen,” admits Collins, a community organizer extraordinaire.
She began volunteering in New Iberia shortly after she and her husband moved there in 2000. Since then, her talents and organizational skills have been tapped for works on numerous boards including Bayou Teche Museum, Books-Along-the-Tech Literary Festival, Iberia Cultural Resource Association, Iberia Preservation Alliance, Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, and the Louisiana Crafts Guild.
“When I serve on various boards, I use the opportunity to network for others,” Collins explains. “I love the serendipity of connecting people for a worthwhile cause – and I’ve made new friends in the process. But I couldn’t do any of this without the support of my husband Wyatt who has to fend for himself when I’m off working on a project.”
This 2005 Daily Iberian Citizen of the Year takes a low profile in acknowledging her role in some of New Iberia’s most popular events. In reality, she has been in charge of rounding up authors for the Literary Festival and organizing all of its hospitality events since its inception. As this year’s co-chair of the Bayou Teche Museum Gala, she coordinated volunteers, collected silent auction items and organized time lines. For the past two years, she has supervised the patron’s tent at downtown’s Beneath the Balconies. And the list goes on and on.
Something she has especially enjoyed is her work on the Altar Guild at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany for the past 20 years.
“It’s been very rewarding watching the cultural footprint of New Iberia grow and the involvement of the citizens in the community,” Collins says. “The synergy between government officials and cultural agencies makes positive things happen in New Iberia. I’m very grateful to have had this much fun.”
Whitney Storey
Whitney Storey is a woman who believes there is more good than bad in people. She’s found it to be true in her clients, as a provisionally-licensed counselor, in the psychology students she teaches at UL, and in the inmates she counsels at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
As a mother of two herself, Storey enjoys helping women in the community, particularly mothers.
Since her early years in education, she has spent over a decade working with parents, in individual and group settings, helping them refine their parenting skills.
She teaches parenting classes and serves as a doula, an advocate, and support for the birthing person and partner during the delivery. She is also a certified community breastfeeding educator.
Storey says she is most passionate about her work at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. “I became involved with the incarcerated as part of an internship, and from the first day, I haven’t stopped going.” she says.
Now a leader for Family Tree interns and UL volunteers, she’s counseled men and women in jail for 12 years. But it is incarcerated women and forgotten parents that she relates with most. “I’m autistic and I’ve felt ‘othered’ and not known why,” she explains. “I’ve been drawn to people who are also ‘othered’ by society: autistic women, females in jail. I can’t imagine not working with them.”
In March, Storey had the honor of speaking at the National Healthy Start Conference in Washington D.C., sharing stories about her work in the jails and ideas on better serving the incarcerated.
“I’ve met so many interesting and wonderful people in jail,” Storey reflects. “I’ve learned a lot about parenting from them. They’ve taught me how parenting ripples into the lives of children and the need to break generational curses. They’ve reminded me how every day is important with kids. In my work, there are tons of small meaningful moments.”
Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera
Last year was a momentous one for Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera when she took the seat as president of the New Iberia Optimist Club. The ceremony was an emotional one for her as she was sworn in by her 91-year-old father, who has held the position twice and is celebrating his 65th year as an Optimist member.
Since announcing her “New Year, New Goals” slogan, Cutrera has really focused on demonstrating to the younger generation the rewards of volunteering. “My parents taught me the importance of giving back, and I want to show my children how good it feels,” says the 2021 Optimist of the Year.
With the help of “a great board of directors,” she has overseen numerous fundraisers earmarked for giving back to Iberia’s youth in terms of scholarships, food, workshops and other needs. Among the year’s highlights will be the completion of the youth art wall at the George Rodrigue Park on Main Street, which will feature art by youths of Iberia Parish. At the beginning of May, after a 40-year hiatus, the Acadiana 500 tricycle races fundraiser was brought back to New Iberia. Cutrera, says the funds raised will likely go towards the Boys and Girls Club on Iberia’s West End.
Her face is a familiar one on other fronts, as well. As a board member of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival Association, she’s been involved with festival activities, from entertaining out-of-town pageant judges and recruiting honorees to working backstage for the Queen Sugar Pageant and Coronation Ball. Most recently, she was tasked to be one of the festival’s media coordinators. She’s also worked as co-chair for the festival’s premiere fundraiser, Stars of Style, for four years, along with long-time friend Ted Viator.
This September, Cutrera will have come full circle when her term as Optimist Club president ends and she faces another touching moment. “I will be my proudest when my dad says he is proud of me, and that I have done a good job,” she says.
Leigha Porter
After dancing her way across the South from a young age – and training with the likes of Debbie Allen – Leigha Porter could have settled anywhere in her career, yet returned home to Lafayette. Now the dancer, movement specialist, choreographer and entrepreneur has created venues and stage productions and, more importantly, is mentoring the next generation of leaders on the north side of Lafayette, where she grew up.
Having danced professionally for 18 years, Porters says that her opportunities to travel and see what was missing in the Lafayette dance (and arts) community. “I wanted to expose black and brown kids in Lafayette to live music, dance and the arts,” she says.
That brought her to first start F.I.R.E. Expressions Performing Arts Conservatory, a space she says that is not just about dancing, but also about mentorship. “Kids learn the skills to become well-rounded citizens,” she points out. “We teach them leadership and communication skills, relationship building and how to show up as the best versions of themselves.” On June 2 and 3, the Conservatory celebrates its 10th Anniversary in a restaging of past shows with a concert.
In 2021, Porter founded PARC Village, the 2,800-square-foot Performing Arts Resource Center on Moss Street that includes an exhibit room, two dance studios and a music lab. It is where exhibitions of new visual artists and photographers are displayed, where Louisiana-based poets read their works, and where community dance classes are held for anyone.
For all of her efforts in helping youths rise to their dreams, Porter has been the recipient of a number of awards. Namely, in 2022, she was 1 of 18 selected for the South Arts Emerging Leaders of Color Cohort and, most recently, she was selected as an arts equity BIPOC National Leaders of Color Cohort.
It’s hard to believe when she says she was “the girl in the back of the room, with not so much confidence.” But she shares, “My mentor, Water Hull, (Executive Director at Urban Souls Dance Company) saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself at age 11. It’s important to me to help kids see that in themselves.”
Lyn Holley Doucet
Some women invite their friends over for dinner or a book club discussion. Lyn Holley Doucet invites women over for prayer. It started in 2007, when Doucet made a commitment to herself to sit in centering prayer for 30 minutes each Thursday morning. Soon she began inviting friends to join her and, before she knew it, others started to come – and the Sacred Center was established.
“It was simple, consistent and an amazing work of God,” says Doucet, M.Ed. M.S., a licensed professional counselor, spiritual director and author.
Since then, in a small cottage on a pastoral setting near Maurice, up to 18 women gather each Thursday morning at 9:30. “It’s an open group; anyone can come,” says the graduate of the Emmaus School of Spiritual Direction in Grand Coteau. “We’re a center without dogma; we talk about how God is present in our experiences. We begin with a poem or a reading from a book as a springboard to speak about our own lives, sharing joys, struggles and triumphs. There’s no advice-giving. People open up, and wounds are healed. One woman recently told me that each time she comes, she likes herself better.”
The group has since grown in size and momentum, with 80 members in all. “My husband, Dee, has made it possible for me to keep this going,” Doucet quickly points out.
She considers her time on the national board of Theresians International, a thriving spiritual organization, as a major influence in her work, becoming the board’s first lay spiritual director and named as the organization’s Woman of Vision.
A winner of the Catholic Press Award, Doucet also shares her knowledge and experiences in her six books, which she says are intended to heal, renew and enlighten those seeking a spiritual journey.
On June 22 she will commemorate her patron saint, Mary Magdalene, with a celebration at Sacred Center. For more information on that event, contact LynDoucet@gmail.com.
Camille Schuneman
From a young age, Camille Schuneman was aware of the beauty of plants and how important they are to life, thanks to her horticulturist father and the plant business her parents owned in Covington. Still, she surprised herself two years ago when she accepted the offer from a family friend to buy his hydroponic greenhouse.
Today the mother of two is the owner and operator of Cajun Acres Hydroponic Greenhouse near Maurice. There she grows a variety of beautiful lettuce – butter, red oak leaf, sweet crisp, frisée, and romaine – along with celebration kale, basil, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, peppers and tomatoes.
With two fully-operating greenhouses, and a third in the works, she produces around 100 pounds of lettuce a month, which she sells to restaurants like Scratch, Five Mile Eatery, Spoonbill and Mercy Kitchen, and at the farmers market at the Horse Farm every Saturday.
“Health and wellness is something I’m passionate about, especially mental health, which often starts with physical health,” notes Schuneman, who shares her bounty with St. Joseph Diner and the Lafayette and Maurice Community Fridges. A passionate supporter of Respire Haiti, she serves on the Lafayette event planning committee, coordinating the annual fundraiser Acadiana for Respire.
She also enjoys sharing her knowledge of horticulture with UL and LSU students who visit the farm to learn about hydroponic gardening, women in farming, and other aspects of her work.
As she walks into her greenhouses, Schuneman reflects, “Being surrounded by life and watching the growth is remarkable. But, the best part of my job is supplying the community with healthy, fresh produce. I’ve also enjoyed meeting the people in the community and showing my boys how amazing it is to chase a dream and what can be achieved with hard work and the support of a good spouse.”
Lori McGrew
After experiencing the ultimate challenge for any family or couple – that of losing a child – Lori McGrew and her husband Travis used their heartbreak as motivation to help other parents dealing with the most painful event in their lives. Together they founded Maddie’s Footprints, in 2010, in memory of their daughter Madeline Noelle, lost during delivery. The organization now helps families that have experienced miscarriages, stillbirths or the loss of an infant.
Lori, who is chairman of the board, has guided Maddie’s Footprints to becoming the nonprofit it is today, offering resources, digital weekly support groups, grief workshops, private counseling, as well as financial assistance for funeral expenses for families in need. In fact, Lori says no baby has gone to the Lafayette coroner since Maddie’s Footprints was established. Named “Best Non-Profit” by readers of the Times of Acadiana, the organization has helped over 2,300 families and paid out $1.3 million towards their expenses.
Maddie’s Footprints services have spread to 10 parishes in Acadiana and nine in and around Baton Rouge, and it remains the only organization that focuses solely on supporting families who have lost a child younger than a year. “It was necessary to start this talk, but I had no idea how many others had been affected by infant loss. One in four pregnancies ends in loss,” she says.
While Lori juggles her work as a realtor and general manager for a construction company, she is still very hands-on with the events – along with her daughters Avery and Noelle. Her relentless efforts have placed her on The Daily Advertiser’s list of “20 under 40” honorees and earned her the Jefferson Award.
Last month, on Mother’s Day, Maddie’s Footprints reached out, through calls and texts, to mothers who lost infants. “It’s something we do every year,” Lori says, “to let moms know that whatever they’re feeling that day, is ok. You’re never over it; you’re just a different person.”
Jessica Willis
Jessica Willis has a passion for “all things local and all things Youngsville,” which she acquired long before becoming Executive Director of the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce. As a new resident of Youngsville during the flood in 2016, Willis was moved by the community support she witnessed and wanted to become more involved with the city.
“It was the job meant for me,” she exclaims. “I can confidently say that this job is my soulmate, my dream job.” Since taking the position in 2019, the 35-year-old has found some very creative ways of generating opportunities for the business community to thrive and, consequently, improving the quality of life for residents.
During the pandemic, when businesses came to a halt, she created an initiative called “Certified Sweet” to promote products created strictly within Youngsville’s 70592 zip code. “Tying into the city’s slogan ‘Where life is sweeter,’ it was a way to reach people stuck at home creating products with no way of promoting them,” she explains. “We wanted to provide the tools to expand their business and grow their brand. As a result, some are in talks with organizations about opportunities to open storefronts. That’s one of the things we do: educate businesses on how they can thrive. I like to form a personal connection with the business owners. Instead of just thinking of them as chamber members, they are my friends.”
Always mindful of the team effort it takes, Willis says, “City officials work with the chamber and other organizations to make sure we’re growing together.” That is why she became a member of the Youngsville Rotary and Lions Club.
“It’s always exciting to see businesses and shopping centers popping up as quickly as we can make the next roundabout,” says Willis. She also looks forward to moving into the new city hall annex with her favorite office accessory: her giant pair of ribbon-cutting scissors.
Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace
Among the many educators who have a passion for their work are teachers Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace, twin sisters who have made it their mission to empower teachers, as well as students, with the resources, incentives and encouragement they need to perform at their best.
Outside of Woodvale Elementary, their alma mater and where they teach 4th grade gifted classes, they are better known on social media as “Double Duty” teachers.
In school they are widely known for their creative ways of engaging students in learning. Students will look back and remember the “spy lab” in math, providing clues to figure out who stole the Woodvale mascot. In a biology curriculum, safari hats and music set the stage for students who were field biologists on a mission to learn. Many will recall the classroom transformed into the 13-planet solar system.
Their “First Chapter Fridays,” where they read the first chapter of a book as a way of introducing students to a new book or old classic, have converted several previous non-readers. Also, as strong advocates for good mental health, they have created a “peace corner” in their classrooms with tools to help center the student who might need a place to retreat for a five-minute break.
On Facebook and Instagram (where they have more than 10,000 followers) the teachers share their proven ideas with their peers through their “Teach Out Loud” conference. “We show teachers how to engage their students in the classroom so that it’s more fun for them to teach,” says Wallace, a member of the Louisiana State Department Teacher Advisory Council.
On their website they also offer resources on everything from growth mindset (a favorite subject) and classroom kits for teachers to ways of helping kids address common school issues.
“We try to show future teachers what a rewarding career education can be,” insists Morgan, who was named United Way’s Elementary Teacher of the Year in 2022 and is on the Lafayette Parish Teacher Advisory Panel. Taylor adds, “We’re both out here to make a difference in education.”