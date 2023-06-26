teaser
The Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center's Women Making A Difference Luncheon will be held on Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m.

The 2023 Women Making A Difference are honored by Acadiana Lifestyle Magazine and The Daily Iberian. They were featured in the June edition of the magazine.

Millicent Canter Nugent

 
Becky Collins
Whitney Storey
Jeanne Escuriex-Cutrera
Leigha Porter
Lyn Holley Doucet
Camille Schuneman
Camille Schuneman
Lori McGrew
Jessica Willis
Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace.






