LAFAYETTE - Lafayette police are investigating two overnight shootings in the city, including one where a woman was shot and killed while inside a house on Hammond Road.
Senior Cpl. Matthew Benoit said officers were called to a house in the 600 block of Hammond Road about 1 a.m. for a report of multiple gunshots being fired.
The house was struck several times, with one of the bullets entering the house and hitting a woman. The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she died from injuries.
Detectives with the criminal investigation division remained at the scene all night and an investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.
About ninety minutes earlier, officers were called to the 400 block of Hilda Street for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found a man who had been shot after getting into an argument with a group of people. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was being treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.
