featured top story Woman 50, charged in murder of man, 70, by New Iberia Police STAFF REPORTS Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street.Upon officer’s arrival, it was determined that the male had been stabbed approximately two times. The male was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.The victim has been identified by the parish coroner's office as 70-year-old Carl Austin of New Iberia.Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department have arrested Carolyn Washington, 50, for second degree murder and obstruction of justice. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homicide New Iberia Police Department Police Criminal Law Crime Investigator Male Officer Murder Carolyn Washington Most Popular Woman 50, charged in murder of man, 70, by New Iberia Police Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week Louviere pleasantly surprised team wins with 12.34 pounds Loreauville trucker dies in semi truck rollover accident Local Crappie Masters fishing for national title at Grenada Lake in Miss. ARREST REPORTS Iberia Parish man caught by IPSO with 25 pounds of marijana Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Not missing out on 40th reunion again Yellow Jackets continue to improve under Lierman Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit