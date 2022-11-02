powerball
No one won the $1 billion on Powerball, but there were many winners around the country, including New Iberia.

That included a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 that was sold by Fremin’s Price-N-Low LLC on 1426 Center Street in New Iberia.



