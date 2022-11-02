No one won the $1 billion on Powerball, but there were many winners around the country, including New Iberia.
That included a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 that was sold by Fremin’s Price-N-Low LLC on 1426 Center Street in New Iberia.
The name of the winner has not been released yet by the lottery.
There were winners of $2 million in Florida, New York and Oklahoma.
The Powerball jackpot will keep growing as no one wins.
No one won on Saturday or on Monday. The estimated jackpot for tonight is $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $596.7 million, Powerball officials said.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
In Louisiana, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation reported more than $9 million in winning tickets for its draw-style games during September, highlighted by two Powerball match-5 prizes worth $1 million each. In addition, Fast Play players won nearly $1.1 million, and scratch-off players claimed nearly $13.9 million in cash prizes during September.
Draw-style daily game prizes for drawings during September included Pick 3 winning tickets totaling $2,741,170, Pick 4 winning tickets worth $2,005,300 and Pick 5 prizes totaling $436,000.
In addition to the two $1 million prizes, there were also two Powerball with Power Play match-4 + PB prizes totaling $200,000, one Powerball match-4 + PB prize worth $50,000 and 37 match-4 prizes totaling $3,700. In addition, there was one Mega Millions with Megaplier match-4 + MB prize worth $40,000 and 19 Mega Millions match-4 prizes totaling to $9,500.
Sixty players won Lotto match-5 prizes totaling $63,046, helping to bring Lotto’s monthly total winnings to $326,444. One player won an Easy 5 jackpot prize worth $131,323, which brought the game’s total monthly winnings to $243,156 with an additional $84,000 won on ezmatch™, an instant-win option available for an additional $1.
“Nearly 26,000 Power Play purchasers won an extra $271,276 in addition to their regular Powerball prizes for a total of $487,903 in winnings,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Also, more than 19,000 Megaplier purchasers won a bonus total of $214,842 in addition to their regular Mega Millions prizes for $288,628 in total winnings.” The $1 Power Play option offers Powerball players the chance to increase any nonjackpot winnings. The $1 Megaplier add-on multiplies nonjackpot Mega Millions prizes by a multiplier number selected during the drawing.
In total, draw-style game winnings from drawings held in September were $9,011,134. Lottery draw-style game players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the winnings from those tickets.
“We encourage players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing and to check them promptly after the drawing. Even if a ticket does not win the jackpot, it could have won another prize,” Hudson added.
Editor
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.
