I was at my desk working when I heard a familiar rustling noise.
I knew exactly what it was.
Milo.
He’s our puppy, now nearly 8 months old.
I tiptoed into the kitchen and saw puppy butt sticking out of the large bag of dog food.
He was completely vertical and had no idea I was now standing directly over him, his head buried deep in the crunchy food.
Had I not heard the rustling it was quite possible that Milo, the most voracious eater I have ever seen, would have polished off 30 pounds of food.
“MILO!!” I hollered, scaring the daylights out of him.
It was as if someone pushed the “eject” button. He flew out of the bag and landed with a plop on the floor.
I bent down, wagging my finger, “NOOOOOO! Baaaad puppy!”
He had crumbs all over his snout and he had those sorrowful eyes and then, when my face was within two inches of his, he burped.
“BLAAACCCHHH!”
I burst out in laughter.
This got his tail wagging and he knew he had me where he wanted me.
I secured the dog food bag and he ran off to tease Rosie, the Cartoon Dog.
Now Milo, I believed for the first few months of his life, was dumb as three boxes of rocks.
I’m used to Rosie, who is now 6 and is about the smartest dog I have ever known. I need only to look at Rosie and she knows what I’m thinking, depending on the contortion of my face.
Milo?
He appears to be perpetually stoned and his response to anything, except food, is the dog equivalent of “Whatever, dude.”
If I yell at him, he sits and stares at me as if any second I will hand him a steak bone.
If I give him a little smack for chewing the couch, he gives me a grrrr and goes right back to chewing.
When Rosie tires of his antics and uses her most evil, snarling, teeth-baring attack, Milo remains perfectly still and calm, even as Rosie’s teeth get this close to his face.
He has absolutely no fear of Rosie, who has attempted to be the Alpha, but has failed miserably.
It’s as if Milo knows that Rosie would not hurt any living thing, except flying insects, even when Rosie has him by the neck and is shaking him, rag-doll style.
Rosie drops him and he lays on the floor, tail wagging like he just got off a roller coaster.
Mile also is the most lovable dog I’ve had and if I am gone for any period of time he leaps onto my lap, wraps his big paws around me and, well, hugs me.
Sometimes I wonder if dogs who are rescued from shelters have a sense of appreciation. Milo for no reason will sometimes trot across the room and give me a hug while I’m typing.
Maybe he’s not so dumb after all.
He has perfected the art of getting Rosie from her spot on the couch, next to me.
Rosie will be sound asleep and Milo will lay on the floor, staring at Rosie until she opens her eyes.
This elicits a slight grrrr from Rosie.
Milo notches it up and begins yipping.
This drives Rosie so nuts that she can’t help but lunge off the couch, teeth bared, and land directly in Milo’s face.
He doesn’t flinch and seconds later he darts around Rosie and leaps onto the couch.
Rosie paces in front of me and howls.
“Hey, you’re the dumb one who jumped off the couch,” I tell her and she sneaks off and jumps onto the chair with a heavy “sigh.”
Milo also is adept at sneaking into the laundry room or my bedroom and snatching socks from under my nose.
I will come back to the living room and he will be there, chin resting on a sock, tail wagging and looking up at me with a slightly devilish grin.
I smack him in the nose with the sock and walk away.
It’s become his go-to game. He never eats the socks. Just waits for me to come in and catch him with one.
We still think he’s kinda dumb, but in a fox sort of way.
Scott DeSmit is a general assignment reporter for The Daily Iberian. He can be reached at desmitmail@yahoo.com