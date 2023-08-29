I don’t profess to be an accomplished baker. In fact, as chemistry was not one of my stronger subjects at Mt. Carmel Academy, I find the whole chemical process occurring in baking somewhat intimidating.
While I like to give credit where credit is due, my two friends, Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker, have very often aided me in embellishing a semi-homemade dessert worthy of praise.
Such was the case when I attempted to make what was to be a lemon poke cake for a dinner party. Poke cakes, which harken back to the late 1970’s, were created by Jell-O as a means of advertising the versatility of the product in deserts, as the popularity of Jell-O salads of the 50’s and 60’s was waning.
In my haste to get the 9x13” lemon sheet cake baked, to be further poked by the end of a wooden spoon, and filled with lemon instant pudding, I rearranged my oven racks to the middle position and quickly inserted the cake. Upon removing the cake at the prescribed time, to my amazement I found a cake with a perfect slant in the pan.
Realizing that I had baked my cake on an oven rack set on two different levels, plan B had to be initiated, that of cutting up the cake in cubes and layering it for a trifle.
The lemon instant pudding and Cool Whip called for in my original poke cake plans could still be used, and with a garnish of lemon zest on top, all was not lost. As the English proverb, first penned by Plato, says, “necessity is the mother of invention.”
One of the challenges I find in baking is the inability to taste the recipe as I am making it, but there are certain tips to becoming a better baker, rather than one who must start scrambling to recreate a desert.
Familiarizing yourself with the recipe before beginning, having all ingredients measured, at hand, and at room temperature reduces mistakes.
Using measuring cups designated for dry or wet ingredients, and leveling dry ingredients with the straight back of a knife helps ensure successful results. This rule was first impressed upon me by Sr. Joan Broussard in a Home Economics class many years ago at Mr. Carmel.
Use of an oven thermometer takes the guesswork out of the proper temperature setting, and resisting the urge to open the oven door for a peek helps maintain the optimal temperature for baking.
The importance of preheating the oven prior to baking was reinforced during a recent get-away weekend to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi when my husband and I came upon Pablo and Missy’s Artisan Bakery located at 295 US Highway 90, in Bay St. Louis.
Missy Geisel, manager, told of how preheating the oven to the proper temperature before inserting cakes, cookies and bread dough will result in the proper rise of the pastry. Her knowledge of baking skills was evidenced by the beautiful array of muffins, cookies, Danish pastries, cinnamon rolls and artisan breads lining the shelves, along with the steady stream of customers coming in and out of her shop.
Another important tip might be to set aside enough time for preparation of the recipe.
Consideration of timing for butter and eggs to come to room temperature, cookie dough to chill, and for the many steps required in the process of creating your masterpiece results in a more relaxed baking experience.
I have personal knowledge of the importance of this tip after babysitting a cheesecake till its completion at 2 a.m. one morning.
One last tip for when plans for the perfect desert go awry is not to panic, but to tap into your inner Betty Crocker.
I’ve made granola out of oatmeal cookies when the flour was inadvertently forgotten, and turned lemons into lemon trifle, by layering lemon cake mix cubes with instant lemon pudding and Cool Whip, garnished by a bit of lemon zest.
The secret can be yours to keep while your guests marvel at your baking talents.