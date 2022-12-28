Mark Friloux, right, poses for a photo with his uncle, Brig. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, Director of the Joint Staff for the Louisiana National Guard, left, after his oath of enlistment at the New Orleans Military Entrance Processing Station Nov. 14. Mark enlisted in the Army through the new Future Soldier Preparatory Course pilot program, which helps American youth overcome educational and physical fitness barriers to military service. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin Finerty, U.S. Army Lafayette Recruiting Company)
Some kids want to be professional ball players when they grow up. Others want to be astronauts, firemen or doctors. Mark Friloux, a Westgate High 2021 graduate, always wanted to serve in his country’s military, which he can now do because of the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course pilot program.
The pilot program started in August at Fort Jackson, S.C., and it provides educational and fitness training to help American youth overcome academic and physical fitness barriers to military service. Future Soldiers can attend this pilot program for a maximum of 90 days with the opportunity to test out of the program every three weeks and attend basic training if the Future Soldier meets the Army’s physical fitness and Armed Services Voluntary Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) requirements.
The course is a response to the lack of young Americans who meet Army enlistment standards. Only 23 percent of American 18 to 24 years old fully meet the Army’s eligibility requirements, which is down from 29 percent in recent years. This program gives American youth the chance to earn their opportunity to join the Army.
The Broussard, La., native, will attend the program to increase his ASVAB score and realize his life-long dream of serving in his country’s military. His dad served in the Navy and his uncle who administered his oath of enlistment, Brig. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, is the director of the joint staff for the Louisiana National Guard. Mark Friloux is familiar with the demands and benefits of military service, and he decided joining the Army was the best way to improve himself.
“The Army is going to help me better myself physically and mentally,” he said. “The Army breaks you down and builds you back better.”
He decided to enlist as an infantryman after watching online videos of U.S. service members and NATO allies discussing their training and military experiences. He also wants to attend the U.S. Army Airborne School in the future and looks forward to helping those in need around the world.
“I’m looking to change someone’s life,” Friloux said. “I want to know that I did something impactful with my life.”
(Adam Garlington is from the U.S. Army Baton Rouge Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs)
