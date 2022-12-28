Mark Friloux
Buy Now

Mark Friloux, right, poses for a photo with his uncle, Brig. Gen. Thomas C. Friloux, Director of the Joint Staff for the Louisiana National Guard, left, after his oath of enlistment at the New Orleans Military Entrance Processing Station Nov. 14. Mark enlisted in the Army through the new Future Soldier Preparatory Course pilot program, which helps American youth overcome educational and physical fitness barriers to military service. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Kevin Finerty, U.S. Army Lafayette Recruiting Company)

Some kids want to be professional ball players when they grow up. Others want to be astronauts, firemen or doctors. Mark Friloux, a Westgate High 2021 graduate, always wanted to serve in his country’s military, which he can now do because of the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course pilot program.

The pilot program started in August at Fort Jackson, S.C., and it provides educational and fitness training to help American youth overcome academic and physical fitness barriers to military service. Future Soldiers can attend this pilot program for a maximum of 90 days with the opportunity to test out of the program every three weeks and attend basic training if the Future Soldier meets the Army’s physical fitness and Armed Services Voluntary Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) requirements.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.