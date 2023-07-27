Local residents are encouraged to follow the recommended CDC guidelines and eliminate breeding sites near the home. Applying mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus as directed can help as well (CDC photo).
The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District is warning Iberia Parish residents to be careful of mosquitos as the summer heat ramps up.
Director Herff Jones said the West Nile virus and encephalitis transmission from mosquito bites is something to be cautious of during the summer months, and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the mosquito district.
“This is a clear indication that mosquito-borne virus transmission season is,” Jones said. “Citizens must take personal protective measures to avoid exposure to mosquito borne pathogens such as West Nile.”
Other pathogens include St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, ZIKA, Dengue and several others.
Local residents are encouraged to follow the recommended CDC guidelines and eliminate breeding sites near the home. Applying mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus as directed can help as well.
Other recommended courses of action include protecting children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and covering exposed skin. There are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.
Wearing light colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk is beneficial too.
Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods. Drain all sources of standing water near your home (i.e. cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers and tarps).
Keep all pools, spas, bird baths, ponds and fountains clean and free of debris. Maintain tight fitting screens on doors and windows. Don’t feed the storm drains! Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.
If you have any questions or mosquito related problems, contact the IPMAD office at (337) 365-4933 or visit them on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control”. For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.