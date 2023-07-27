West nile
Local residents are encouraged to follow the recommended CDC guidelines and eliminate breeding sites near the home. Applying mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 and oil of lemon eucalyptus as directed can help as well (CDC photo).

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District is warning Iberia Parish residents to be careful of mosquitos as the summer heat ramps up.

Director Herff Jones said the West Nile virus and encephalitis transmission from mosquito bites is something to be cautious of during the summer months, and the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the mosquito district.



