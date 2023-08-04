The Boys and Girls Clubs of New Iberia is about to have a lot more space as the construction work for a West End branch of the organization is nearly finished.
The New Iberia City Council voted to approve the substantial completion of renovation work to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at West End Park, which has had a wing of the building sectioned off to be used by the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Architect for the project David Allain said the old teen center of the building will be used for that purpose, and construction has divided it off completely from the rest of the center.
Other construction work included painting, a new ceiling, new lighting, a dance floor area and the dividing wall between the gym and the new area.
A vestibule was also erected for the main entrance, which will allow a check-in to the Boys and Girls Clubs with buzzer access.
“It’s all really fresh and ready for them to fill out,” Allain said.
Allain said exterior signage is one of the few pieces remaining before renovation work is completed, and should be completed soon.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the Boys and Girls Clubs should be able to move in relatively soon following the council’s approval.
“We’ll let them know that we’re ready to turn it over to them,” DeCourt said. “It’s their space, they have their own security system and they will clean it.”
Councilman Marlon Lewis said the collaboration between the city and Boys and Girls Clubs will be a positive one for the West End.
“It’s an awesome partnership,” Lewis said. “From where we started to where we are now, the community will be proud of what we brought to the West End.”
Future work for the West End branch of the Boys and Girls Clubs includes renovation work to the former Park Elementary. DeCourt said Phase I of that project will include make space for a future computer lab and senior citizens center.
“We don’t have the funding but Phase I will give us the space,” DeCourt said. “Not everything we do works, but this project did and I think it will have a positive impact.”