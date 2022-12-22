The revival of a Christmas tradition was held at West End Park Saturday with a Yuletide celebration complete with food, vendors and even bicycle giveaways for children.
The outside recreational area of the park was filled with local vendors, volunteers and of course children who were ready to celebrate the Christmas season.
“The last time we had Yuletide was in 2006, and we decided to bring it back this year,” Tyra McWhorter said.
McWhorter, who helps run the Garon Paul Lewis Atkinson Foundation, said the event was a way to bring some holiday joy to New Iberia’s West End just a few days before Christmas.
“We wanted to bring some excitement back to the west side of town,” she said. “We decorated the park, we have train rides and we’re serving gumbo.”
For the children attending, the crescendo of the event was a raffle complete with 20 bicycles, two scooters and other toys that were distributed after parents signed up their child for the chance to win them.
Other organizations that also participated in the event included the Sons of Kings and Women in Power, two local organizations that also do volunteer and charitable work in New Iberia.
The Garon Paul Lewis Atkinson is the primary organization responsible for the New Iberia Teen Court Program, which was recently revitalized thanks to McWhorter, school board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis and other volunteers who worked to revive the program that was defunct and recently revived.
McWhorter said the organization recently expanded its program to include Abbeville thanks to the success the Teen Court program has had in New Iberia.