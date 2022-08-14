Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

What was once a blank wall on the stage of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at West End Park will soon be filled with a mural depicting a unique mix of national and local historic figures who have all left a legacy on the African-American community in the area.

New Iberia’s West End has seen various efforts to revitalize the cultural and historical significance of the area with a variety projects, and the latest mural is no different. The mural is hard to miss when walking into the auditorium of the community center, and although it is still in the process of being designed by artist Jimmy Rink, already leaves a strong impression.



Tags