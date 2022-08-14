What was once a blank wall on the stage of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at West End Park will soon be filled with a mural depicting a unique mix of national and local historic figures who have all left a legacy on the African-American community in the area.
New Iberia’s West End has seen various efforts to revitalize the cultural and historical significance of the area with a variety projects, and the latest mural is no different. The mural is hard to miss when walking into the auditorium of the community center, and although it is still in the process of being designed by artist Jimmy Rink, already leaves a strong impression.
The idea from the mural came from New Iberia City Councilman Marlon Lewis, who made the effort to use funds allocated to his district to pay for a mural that would liven up the interior of West End Park.
After consulting with members of Parks and Recreation, the mural was decided on along with other upgrades to the community center.
“I wanted to have something that when kids walk into that building they feel inspired,” Lewis said. “I wanted it to bring inspiration."
Although Lewis said he didn’t know initially what kind of mural he wanted, after consulting with Rink and members of the community the concept was birthed and gradually expanded after more and more local figures were thought of.
Everyone from Michael Jordan and President Barack Obama to the Westgate High School 4A football championship team have a place in the mural.
Rink, who was working on the project Thursday, said he has spent most days working hard on the art project and still expects at least six more weeks of work until local residents can view the completed mural.
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said the mural has a unique mixture of prominent African-Americans in the mural that ties in national and local history.
“It’s a very cool mix, it’s going to look really good,” DeCourt said.
The work is being done in tandem with several other renovation and restoration projects for the Martin Luther King Jr. Center and West End Park.
A much needed roof repair has long been in the works to fix the structural integrity of the community center, and once those repairs are completed several other upgrades are in store for the interior of the building.
Painting in the lobby and kitchen areas of the building have already occurred.
A few feet away from the building, work is beginning on the second phase of the splash pad at West End Park, where the small pad that was already constructed several years ago will get an expansion upgrade for children. The project was approved earlier in the summer, but project coordinators decided to hold off until the start of the new school year.