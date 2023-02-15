Following a pair of homicides in January involving juvenile victims and suspects, New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor issued a warning to parents regarding the criminal activities of their children. In short, don't think you are immune from facing charges of your own.
Chief D'Albor is now making good on his warning.
On Monday evening, a New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) officer was conducting business patrols in the 1100 block of East Saint Peter Street. The officer located an occupied vehicle in the rear parking lot of a local business. The business recently filed an affidavit with NIPD, authorizing law enforcement to remove individuals from the property who are not conducting business with the establishment.
Contact was made with the male juvenile driver and the passenger, the juvenile’s mother. While speaking with the individuals, the mother admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle. The officer continued the investigation and located approximately 94 grams of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
The officer also discovered an AR-15 style rifle.
The juvenile male is charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Olivier was initially charged with possession of marijuana and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. However, after further investigation, Olivier’s charges were upgraded and she is now booked
into the Iberia Parish Jail on the charges of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I CDS, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, and felony contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
"We need parents to be part of the solution instead of being a part of the problem. We need the parents to step up and take responsibility for what's happening out there," D'Albor said.
While police make the arrests, they are not responsible for convictions. D'Albor says he's fully confident in the local judicial process to follow through on parents facing charges.
"Yes, we are all facing the same problems, the district attorney, the judges, the courts ... the crimes (by juveniles) are getting more serious and so are the consequences," D'Albor said. "We feel comfortable in the support we're getting from our department on up."
Citizens are urged to report suspicious activity. Information can be reported anonymously by calling the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS.