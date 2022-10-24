Shortly after 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.

The initial investigation revealed Chiasson was driving eastbound on LA 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder then attempted to perform a U-turn in the roadway. At the same time, Holmes was driving east on LA 70 on a 2019 Honda CRF motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the Camry in the eastbound lane of travel.



