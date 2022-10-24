Shortly after 6:30 p.m., on Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 70 south of Stephensville Elementary School in St. Martin Parish. The crash claimed the lives of 83-year-old Shirley A. Chiasson and 34-year-old Jeffrey A. Holmes, both of Morgan City.
The initial investigation revealed Chiasson was driving eastbound on LA 70 when she pulled onto the improved shoulder then attempted to perform a U-turn in the roadway. At the same time, Holmes was driving east on LA 70 on a 2019 Honda CRF motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle struck the left side of the Camry in the eastbound lane of travel.
Chiasson was unrestrained and suffered fatal injuries. Her front seat passenger was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Holmes was wearing a DOT approved helmet but also suffered fatal injuries. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroners Office. A standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 Long-Allen Bridge (old bridge) between Morgan City and Berwick in St. Mary Parish. The crash claimed the life of an unidentified male.
The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified male was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla westbound on LA 182. At the same time, a 2017 Ram pickup was traveling east on LA 182. For reasons still under investigation, the Corolla struck the pickup head-on in the eastbound lane on the raised portion of the LA 182 Long-Allen Bridge.
The unidentified male was restrained but succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroners Office. Despite being unrestrained, the driver of the Ram reported no injuries. Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and results are pending. This crash also remains under investigation.