The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the New Iberia area but is still working to confirm details about its path.
Staff from the Weather Service's office in Lake Charles have reviewed images and video taken of both the tornado and its destruction.
"It’s definitely enough to confirm a tornado moved through the New Iberia area," Meteorologist Jeremy Michael said Wednesday.
A Weather Service team plans to visit New Iberia Wednesday to gather first-hand information about where and when it touched down. They'll also look for indications of the width of its path, using markers like damaged buildings or trees, he said.
"If a tornado goes out across a field, that can be difficult. But if it goes through trees then we’re able to get a better idea," he said.
The report from that visit will likely be released Thursday morning.
The highest wind gust recorded at Acadiana Regional Airport on Wednesday was 41 mph at 10:53 a.m. But that station is further northwest of the tornado's suspected touchdown and wouldn't have recorded the full impact, Michael said.
The strongest storms have moved east toward New Orleans, but the parish may see rain and isolated lightening through Wednesday, Michael said.
The Weather Service office in Lake Charles is investigating two other potential tornados in its coverage area.
One occurred late Tuesday near Forest Hill and Woodworth in Rapides Parish, Michael said. Weather Service surveyors were on site investigating that area on Wednesday.
They're also investigating a "credible" picture of a tornado reported near Ville Platte in Evangeline Parish. The Weather Service is still looking for evidence of damage in that area.