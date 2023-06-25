Bob Lonsberry

Bob Lonsberry

(Editor's note: On Thursday, The U.S. Coast Guard announced five men, including one teenager, were declared dead after rescue teams found debris from the ship on the ocean floor 2.5 miles from the surface “consistent with catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber.” The five paid $250,000 each for a dive in OceanGate's 22-foot submersible to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean)

The calculation of hours and cubic feet says that, with five adults of normal size, the mix of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the air and in their blood has tilted to a ratio that will not sustain human life.







Tags