Two prominent faith figures are leaving St. Peter Catholic Church of New Iberia, but their impact on the community and congregation will remain.
Sr. Mary Magdalene and Sr. Mary Peter are both part of the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a religious order whose members commit their entire life, energy, talent, and time to bringing God’s love and mercy wherever they live and minister.
Sr. Mary Magdalene and Sr. Mary Peter moved from Steubenville, Ohio to the Diocese of Lafayette in 2015 and have been serving at St. Peter Catholic Church in New Iberia and ministering throughout the Diocese since then.
While they have been here in New Iberia, they have had a tremendous impact on the church and the communities that they have served. St. Peter Catholic Church’s Rev. William Blanda has worked closely with both Sr.Mary Magdalene and Sr.Mary Peter over the years.
“Even though we were very blessed to have them for these years here in Iberia Parish, they will now be transferring to Lafayette,” Blanda said.
The two are transferring to St.Leo Parish in Lafayette where they will serve in Sts. Leo-Seton Catholic School and St. Elizabeth Seton Church. And while they are no longer serving this community, Fr. Blanda said their presence has left so many fond memories.
Each has impacted New Iberia and its parishioners in their own way. Sr. Mary Peter has been teaching First Communion since she first arrived.
“The impact of having a religious sister teaching the children, especially for their First Communion is a great blessing,” Fr.,Blanda said. “She also taught our Confirmation program for a few years and she has been exceptional in working with the younger children as well.”
While teaching at Catholic High in New Iberia, Fr. Blanda said that Sr. Mary Magdalene also had a great influence on those she taught.
Both of them have been shown great appreciation for their sacrifices as religious sisters and have become witnesses to living the Christian life. They have both assisted the community in various ways. They have helped the less fortunate, taken part in retreats, taught religious education, ministered to widows, ministered to the grieving, and more for New Iberia.
The two sisters have touched so many lives in the community. They have worked tirelessly each and every day to be an extension of God. Two members of St. Peter Catholic Church Jill Denise and Angela Viator have felt their impact.
It's apparent as to what they have done in their time here. Just being around Sr. Mary Magdalene and Sr. Mary Peter you feel you are with two special people.
“You can see Jesus in them,” Denise said. “You can feel it, see it and hear it.”
It's going to be hard for so many, like Denise, to not have Sr. Mary Magdalene and Sr. Mary Peter here. But they know their work must continue. Their work doesn’t stop in New Iberia.
That work here included teaching. Teaching people like Denise patience and to love more and, more importantly, to see Jesus in everyone. Their lives have been nothing but humble. Denise said they are examples of what you should be.
Viator, another member of St. Peter Catholic Church, said people are drawn to Sr. Mary Magdalene and Sr. Mary Peter because of who and what they represent. “They represent Jesus and His mercy,” Viator said. “And they remind us that is what our focus needs to be. By their witness, the Sisters are a constant reminder that we are all called to holiness in our lives too.”
Sr. Mary Magdalene and Sr. Mary Peter came into the community of New Iberia and its people’s lives and have ministered to so many. “Like many here, the Sisters have walked with me and my family through some of the happiest and saddest moments of our lives,” Viator said.
The vows of poverty, chastity and obedience from both of the sisters have given those around them a daily example. Both Denise and Viator have been working with the sisters since the start.They will forever love and appreciate the two.
“We are all going to deeply miss their daily presence in our lives here at St. Peter, but we look forward to them growing their order and returning future sisters back to us,” Viator said.