Diane and her husband, Dr. Gary Wiltz both love their home and the life they have built.
Diane is a native of Franklin and met Gary, a New Orleans native, while he was studying at Tulane Medical School with a National Health Service Corps Scholarship. One of the requirements of that scholarship was to work in an under-served community.
After living in New Orleans for some time, the two were transplanted into what would eventually become their home.
That new home? Diane’s old one, Franklin.
“We made it home,” Diane said.
The two quickly got to work making it the place they will be for the rest of their lives. Gary was elected on the parish council and became an advocate for health care in the community. Diane worked in the school system and had a long career with the Drug Abuse Resistance Education, or D.A.R.E. as well as the Red Ribbon Campaign.
Both, without knowing it, the two would spend the next 41 years here.
“What started as a payback for the scholarship ended up being us really anchoring down right here in Franklin,” Diane said.
For Diane, it was about returning home. For Gary, he knew early on that this would be his home, too.
“I saw the need for what we were doing, as far as taking care of the uninsured,” Gary said. “When we made the commitment to stay here, we bought an old home on First Street.”
The people of Franklin as well as the community is what won them over.
“They are just so endearing,” Gary said. “The people know
now where you live and work.”
Diane and Gary’s commitment to the community began with investing in historic downtown Franklin. They didn’t have a master plan on how it would go. It just happened over time. They worked with several mayors and members of administration.
Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard summed it up best, for both Diane and Gary: “It's all here under the Lampposts.”
Downtown Main Street in Franklin and its lamppost are alive and well. Its vibrant community is lined up with local shops.The natural resources of the surrounding area helps to show the beauty in the small town.
Diane and Gary have played a part in that process.
Their home on First Street serves as a reminder for the two, both 70, that if they are going to be here, they are going to be part of the community of Franklin. Their home runs parallel with Main Street. Allowing them to put their time and effort into the city.
Their first investment began with the old Western Auto building on Main Street, where they turned it into a reception hall called The Lamp Post.
“We saw the need,” Diane said. “But that is what drives you. You see the need for it. We saw that and we responded.”
But Diane and Gary had a few other “bright” ideas.
The two opened up the Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe and The Lamp Lighter Coffeehouse & Bistro in 2021, two local establishments that represent Diane and Gary, as well as the city of Franklin.
“You hear a lot of people complain that there is nothing going on here, and in a small country town, to some extent, that is true,” Diane said. “We have the location and the resources, so let's invest and do it.”
Franklin has taught Diane and Gary so much over their time here. They grew up here and plan to live here for the rest of their lives. For the people they cared for and took care of, they like to think they have made a difference in their lives.
“We saw a need and tried to do something about it,” Gary said.
No matter the location, whether it be in New Orleans or right here in Franklin, Diane likes to think of herself as the same little girl who was raised in sugarcane bayou country.
“And honey, I love it,” she said. “I wouldn’t change anything in the world about it. I love the muddy water and I love the sweet sugarcane. I love all of it. And I am proud and happy to be part of what I believe to be a renaissance of this community. Because we have some truly wonderful people here”
Diane and Gary, along with the other Franklin residents want to make you want to come back. A place where life is easy and you remember when you were there.
“That’s our desire,” Diane said.