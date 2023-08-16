Nichole Moore is always looking for more for her clients and it's what inspired her to open her business, The Natural Path.

Originally from Michigan, Moore and her family moved to Louisiana and found herself in New Iberia in the early 2000s. And for over 20 years, she was a resident of the Teche, meeting her husband, Jonathan, a New Iberia native. She created a life for herself here and it is what has helped her to create something for others.



