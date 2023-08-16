Nichole Moore is always looking for more for her clients and it's what inspired her to open her business, The Natural Path.
Originally from Michigan, Moore and her family moved to Louisiana and found herself in New Iberia in the early 2000s. And for over 20 years, she was a resident of the Teche, meeting her husband, Jonathan, a New Iberia native. She created a life for herself here and it is what has helped her to create something for others.
The Natural Path in Youngsville offers a wide-range of choices of products & private health consultations for an individual. Located at 100 Sabal Palms Row Suite 2 in Youngsville, The Natural Path opened its doors in 2017. They are open at 10 a.m. Monday to Saturday.
The Natural Path is Moore’s vision of merging a retail and a traditional natural health center into one cohesive environment. While most naturopaths are typically appointment only, Moore wanted to create a place that you can come in and browse for other items as well as become educated on your purchases.
“What if you didn’t know a healthy soap alternative or a candle that wasn’t full of chemicals that could disrupt hormones,” Moore said. “Where would you go for all that?”
She decided she wanted to do her business a little differently. She wanted to see her clients privately because that is why she got into natural health: to help people with their challenges and to help them through.
She also wanted to help people who were new to natural health or weren't sure how to read an ingredient label or what to look out for toxic-wise. Everything at the Natural Path is as non-toxic as you can find, handpicked by Moore.
“People can come in and shop and they meet with a professional,” Moore said.
Moore was always around health and medicine. Her mother worked in medicine and healthcare administration. It was always something she was interested in, though she wasn’t accustomed to natural health at the time.
It wasn’t until 2008 when she had to learn about it because she was sick and no one was able to help her.
“I went to a medical doctor and no one really had answers,” Moore said. “Finally someone I worked with said I have to try this doctor - he is different.”
Moore said he was a medical doctor at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. He was very much old school and very down to the specific details, including how you were born and if you were formula fed and more.
“He was the reason I got well,” Moore said. “He handed me a list of foods to not eat, based on some things I was dealing with.”
She was also given a few supplements that her body was lacking. She didn’t think anything of it and just followed each part of the plan. In the span of a few months, she saw results. She lost weight, her energy levels were back. All of the things she thought were wrong, were no longer problems.
“My body just needed to heal and it had been under so much stress for so long,” Moore said. “I realized natural health works and after that, I was sold.”
When The Natural Path opened up six years ago in Youngsville, Moore said she wanted to keep things close to home, since her kids went to school in the area at the time.
Youngsville isn’t the only place that sees her business. Her clients come from all over to get the best beauty and health recommendations, and to meet with her for a consultation. From Lake Charles, to Texas and all over.
“I have many clients in and around New Iberia ,” Moore said. “Youngsville is definitely a middle spot for all of our clients driving in the collective area.”
When The Natural Path finally opened, Moore said for her and The Natural Path, word of mouth has been the biggest help to her business. She said everything works out better when someone refers to someone they know based on their personal experience with The Natural Path.
Some of their clients have been with them since the beginning and are more like family and friends than they are clients.
“It's not just not just my clients that I have a relationship with,” Moore said. “I know their friends, I know their families. It's really an awesome experience because you get to go on this whole journey with people and walk with them through it all.”
Moore said her mission with The Natural Path is educating their clients on the right things to look for from ingredients in personal care, to the quality and potency standards of supplement companies. And while education in natural health comes in many different avenues, she wants her customers to feel comfortable in what they are getting from her.
“It's just really good to have that relationship. It's not just about a supplement on the shelf,” Moore said. “It's really about educating you on the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ and if it's appropriate for you.”
If you want to learn more about The Natural Path, you can visit their Facebook page, You can also reach them at (337) 451-6563.