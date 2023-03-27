The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Department provided an assist to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a wanted man in a Broussard drive-by shooting.
The IPSO requested the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating Trevor Guidry, in reference to an ongoing investigation. The IPSO advised that Guidry may be located at a residence in Erath, which lies within the jurisdiction of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was determined that Guidry had active warrants with the Broussard Police Department for accessory to aggravated assault by drive-by shooting as well as simple robbery with the Erath Police Department.
Information was obtained that Guidry allegedly made comments that he would not peacefully surrender for arrest and that Guidry could be armed with a firearm.
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office began conducting surveillance operations on an address on Theodore Road.
Confirmation was made that Guidry was at the residence and a containment team was put in place and the Vermilion Parish SWAT Team as well as negotiators were dispatched to the scene.
After several hours, a successful surrender was negotiated and Guidry was taken into custody without incident. Guidry was booked into the Vermilion Parish Law Enforcement Complex on his active warrants.