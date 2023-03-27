trevor guildry

Trevor Guidry was arrested on outstanding warrants related to a drive-by shooting in Broussard. Guidry was apprehended at a residence in Erath.

 Vermilion Sheriff's Department

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Department provided an assist to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in apprehending a wanted man in a Broussard drive-by shooting.

The IPSO requested the assistance of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office in locating Trevor Guidry, in reference to an ongoing investigation. The IPSO advised that Guidry may be located at a residence in Erath, which lies within the jurisdiction of the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office. It was determined that Guidry had active warrants with the Broussard Police Department for accessory to aggravated assault by drive-by shooting as well as simple robbery with the Erath Police Department.



