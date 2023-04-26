road work
Buy Now

The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to approve sending a millage renewal dedicating funding to road repairs and maintenance to the Oct. 14 ballot during a special meeting held Monday.

The ballot item will be the second time that Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the City Council will be asking voters to approve a millage for New Iberia roads, and this time the mayor said he wanted to be extra careful on the wording of the proposal.



Tags