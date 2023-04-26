The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to approve sending a millage renewal dedicating funding to road repairs and maintenance to the Oct. 14 ballot during a special meeting held Monday.
The ballot item will be the second time that Mayor Freddie DeCourt and the City Council will be asking voters to approve a millage for New Iberia roads, and this time the mayor said he wanted to be extra careful on the wording of the proposal.
“Our point is to word this as best we can,” DeCourt said. “We had criticism last time that it was too broad. We want to narrow it down as much as we can so people understand why it’s worded like it is.”
Bonding agent Jason Akers brought several suggestions for that purpose. The proposition itself would take a 6.83 millage currently on the books to pay bonds for sewer service, and with the voters’ approval use it for road maintenance and repair.
“IF those bonds are paid off that tax can be redirected but only with the approval of the voters,” Akers said. “The goal is to redirect that tax.”
Akers suggested paring down parts of the proposition that was presented to the voters last year. For instance, a part of the proposal included using the funds for landscaping and bridges, which the council agreed would be removed for the upcoming ballot item.
“I had more than one person tell me that we were using it for landscaping,” DeCourt said. “I had two different couples say, ‘We saw landscaping (on the ballot), it had nothing to do with roads.’”
A longer part of the discussion held Monday dealt with the length of the proposed millage renewal. The original proposition asked for a length of 20 years, which is in line with the millage’s debt service term length.
However, Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin suggested putting it for 10 years instead of 20.
“It makes it more palatable,” Gonsoulin said. “We can ask for 10 years and they can vote again based on what they see we do with it.”
Councilman Marlon Lewis disagreed, saying retaining the 20-year length would show the council is investing in long term road repairs.
“The 10-years may be catchy, but I think we want to show we’re a council that wants to invest and build for the long-term,” Lewis said.
After an hour of deliberation, the council voted unanimously on a 20-year renewal after the mayor sided with retaining a 20-year term.
“It shows we are conscious of the future and we are planning to fix as many roads as we can, and I firmly believe the people that will vote no will vote no (no matter what),” he said.
DeCourt added that a political action committee will also be formed associated with the proposal, and a more aggressive campaign explaining the tax to the public will take place in the months leading up to the election.