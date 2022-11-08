road

A road proposition to rededicate a sewer debt millage to road maintenance failed by 133 votes in New Iberia.

A ballot proposition to rededicate a 6.85 sewer debt millage to road maintenance in the City of New Iberia failed Tuesday night, with voters narrowly choosing not to go forward with the measure.

