For the second year in a row, the Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative (LICI) and the T.E.C.H.E Project are partnering on a project in New Iberia City Park to plant Louisiana native Iris along a stretch of Bayou Teche shoreline.
Concrete rip-rap has been removed from a section of the bayou’s bank for this project which will result in both shoreline protection and beautification.
“We are realizing a dream. I’m thrilled to have brought the New Orleans-based Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative’s work to New Iberia and they have been so warmly welcomed by Mayor Freddie de Court, The T.E.C.H.E. Project and other leading citizens committed to making this day happen,” Peter Patout said in a prepared statement.
Patout, a historic property realtor based in New Orleans grew up on the Bayou Teche and maintains a Patoutville home.
“A few years ago, I came across this circa 1920 postcard with profuse blooming native irises along Bayou Teche and I was completely captivated. I’ve never seen significant Iris stands along the Teche and I was able to rally others to this cause which has led to this Saturday, Oct. 1 planting from 9 a.m. to noon,” Patout added.
The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative was founded by Gary Salathe who enthusiastically is bringing hundreds of these Irises to New Iberia.
According to the Louisiana Iris Conservation Effort, Iris giganticaerulea, a native species of Louisiana iris, which grows in the swamps and marshes south of New Iberia, will be used in the project, and will help achieve the goal of introducing to the public the state wildflower of Louisiana.
Native plants can be used to stabilize the shoreline instead of rip-rap. Of course, the project will also beautify the section of City Park and Bayou Teche.
The Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative, Inc. is a Louisiana non-profit corporation that has been formed for the purpose of organizing Louisiana iris rescue and planting projects involving wild, native irises threatened with destruction.
The T.E.C.H.E. Project is working to improve the overall ecological health and water quality of the Bayou Teche corridor, enhance travelers’ experiences with facilities that ease access and navigation of the bayou, and celebrate Bayou Teche with personal experiences, programs and events.
Previous successful test plantings have culminated in this event. To volunteer, please register by emailing licisaveirises@gmail.com.
The Louisiana Iris Conversation Initiative is also on Facebook.
Rubber rain boots are recommended. Please bring a long-handled shovel if you have one. Bottled water will be supplied. There are nearby bathrooms in the park. All help will be greatly appreciated.