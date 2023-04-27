The Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza offered support and resources to the victims of crimes Tuesday evening as VOICE put on an event to highlight those who have suffered from tragedies in the Teche Area.
VOICE, which stands for Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered, has provided support for crime victims since 2002. Director Catalene Theriot said the group is able to offer a kind of support that not many others are able to.
“We’re a group that has pain and is connected by hope,” Theriot said. “We laugh together, we cry together but we always know that we are there for each other.”
“No one knows the kind of pain they suffer unless they have walked in our shoes, they are in the most traumatic times of their lives and their courage and determination have inspired me to do this work every day,” she added.
Along with speakers and public officials, the event offered resources from local groups who also give support services for those who have been affected by crimes and tragic events.
Music, prayers and a proclamation were all part of the event put on by VOICE. The event is held annually in conjunction with National Crime Victims’ week, which takes place every year between April 23 to April 29.
Representatives from nearby parishes were also part of the event, and speakers included 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe and New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Ricky Gonsoulin.