The Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza offered support and resources to the victims of crimes Tuesday evening as VOICE put on an event to highlight those who have suffered from tragedies in the Teche Area.

VOICE, which stands for Voices of Innocent Citizens Empowered, has provided support for crime victims since 2002. Director Catalene Theriot said the group is able to offer a kind of support that not many others are able to.



Tags