The Louisiana State Penitentiary
Buy Now

The Louisiana State Penitentiary located in Angola. Katherine Welles photo

A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable."

U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to block Louisiana’s plans to move troubled teens in the state’s juvenile justice system to the nation’s largest maximum security prison.



Tags