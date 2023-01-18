juvenile
NIPD Chief Todd D'Albor holds a press conference regarding a juvenile death in New Iberia Tuesday afternoon. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN

UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: The suspect has been brought into custody according to the New Iberia Police Department.

The New Iberia Police Department is investigating its second juvenile homicide case of the year after a body was found early this week.

