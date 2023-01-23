The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in identifying this man in an early morning armed robbery today at the Valero Corner Store located at 2709 East Main Street in Iberia Parish.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in identifying this man in an early morning armed robbery today at the Valero Corner Store located at 2709 East Main Street in Iberia Parish.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in identifying this man in an early morning armed robbery today at the Valero Corner Store located at 2709 East Main Street in Iberia Parish.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in identifying this man in an early morning armed robbery today at the Valero Corner Store located at 2709 East Main Street in Iberia Parish.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect in an early morning armed robbery today.
At approximately 3 a.m. and unknown white male entered the Valero Corner Store located at 2709 East Main Street in Iberia Parish. The unknown suspect had a AK-style weapon and demanded cash and Louisiana Lottery scratch-off tickets.
The suspect was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt with the word Reebok on it. The suspected is believed to be between 5-feet to 5-feet-6-inches tall.
Anyone with information regarding the identification of the suspect is urged to contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-369-3711 or contact Detective Lloyd Ledet (337-256-7802). You can also Submit a Tip to the Iberia Crime Stoppers.