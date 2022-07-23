In 1996, a gun buyback program in New Iberia resulted in 41 guns coming off the streets and it paid $50 per gun.
Times have changed and the amount has increased.
On Saturday, Aug. 6, another program will take place, and organizers are paying between $100 and $500 for weapons.
The pay will be $100 for a gun and between $300 and $500 for an AR-15.
The event is hosted by Holy Ghost Full Gospel Church, Iberia Christian Ministerial Federation and Activist Donovan D. Davis. There are many churches, individual pastors and businesses donating toward the event and donating toward a free backpack program for kids.
The event will go from noon to 6 p.m. at Bunk Johnson Park on Hopkins Street. There will also be a free barbecue from Sons of Kings and Emerick Perro. There will also be free beverages provided by Keshwanda Francis.
"There will be a private booth barricaded off to protect anyone's identity if they turn in a gun," Davis said. "There are no repercussions, no consequences."
Apostle Felton Hogan added, "No name, no blame. There are troubled youths who have pistols that are illegal, we want to get them out of the wrong hands."
Davis says this is a public safety initiative and, "We take them and give them to New Iberia Police Chief Todd D'Albor and he's going to destroy the guns."
To pay people for guns, Davis said various pastors donated $100 each and Mayor Freddie DeCourt gave $1,000. Businesses are stepping up and donating and the pastor's are looking for more financial support.
"We are looking for people who have been affected by gun violence," Hogan said. "Family, friends or neighbors contact us so they can be involved."
Hogan said even if the gun buyback day prevents one death, it is worth is.
"Will this work? Will (gun violence) stop? I can't answer that. But I can tell you this is a start. We have to have a starting point somewhere and this is a starting point," Hogan said. "Once we start, we can guide more leaders to do more and more through the community. We have to keep going with this message to take guns out of the wrong hands and spread love through our community and the City of New Iberia."
Assistant Pastor Patrick Hogan is trying to do a backpack giveaway as well to anyone who is in need and is trying to raise money and working with two groups to give away 100 backpacks.
During the event, Davis said District 5 Councilwoman Dee Dee Johnson and District 2 Councilman Marlon Lewis will be providing door prizes and will speak as well. Also, MASK (Mothers Against Sisters Killings) and SWAG (Safe With Amazing Grace) will providing the backpacks and will be in attendance.
Disciples of Christ will be in attendance performing with their gospel duo group.
"We have to get the guns out of the wrong hands, the children's hands, the teenagers hands. We know kids are getting killed by gun violence. They are victims or they are suspect," Felton Hogan said. "As we are led by the spirit of God, we are doing this gun buyback to save one youths life at a time. We can't take 19 kids and two teachers being killed at one time. We don't want to have another vigil. We don't want guns affecting another family."
Davis added, "We are ministers and activists who are adequately standing up in the context of the times we are living in, to all devices and bad that is surrounding us, and trying to give us and the people and answer. And this is one of the many answers and initiatives within the city."