Best of the Teche 2023 1.jpg
Matthew Louviere

Matthew Louviere of the Daily Iberian captured the fun and excitement of the Best of the Teche event on Friday night at the Cade Community Center.

PHOTO GALLERY: Who's Who at Best of the Teche

The Daily Iberian will have more on this event and the winners this week. Here is a video from the event:

Story and photo gallery at www.daily iberian.com

Video shot by Matthew Louviere

Edited by John Anderson


