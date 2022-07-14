train fatal
Fernando Barocio Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in the train fatality in New Iberia on Tuesday.

Fernando Barocio Martinez, 60, originally from Brownsville, Texas, was struck by a passing train in the early morning, pre-dawn hours Tuesday near the 500 block of Bank Street.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the Daily Iberian Facebook page, Nikki Boquet said, “I’ve cut his hair for the last 16 years. He was a great friend.”



