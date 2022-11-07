The Iberia Veteran’s Association will be putting on a Veteran’s Day celebration at Bouligny Plaza on Nov. 11.
The event will be held at Bouligny Plaza at 6 p.m. and is intended to honor local veterans. The general public is invited to the event.
The Iberia Community Band is slated to perform the celebration, and patriotic music will be featured as part of the festivities.
The annual event typically features a presentation on the history and meaning of the holiday, as well as emphasis given to U.S., Louisiana and POW/MIA flags that are displayed during the event.
As opposed to Memorial Day, which honors soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country, Veterans Day honors those still alive and have given their service to their country. Local veterans are honored and celebrated as part of the event with a solemn ceremony by the Iberia Veterans Association.
Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on Nov. 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day which are celebrated in other countries that mark the anniversary of the end of World War I.
The Iberia Veterans Association is comprised of local military veterans who regularly put on public events that celebrate a variety of patriotic holidays. The organization regularly holds Memorial Day, July 4, Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day events throughout the year.
The organization was also responsible for the recent veterans monument installation in Bouligny Plaza, which features the names of local military veterans in downtown New Iberia.
