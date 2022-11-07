veterans
The Iberia Veterans Association will be celebrating Veterans Day on Nov. 11. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The Iberia Veteran’s Association will be putting on a Veteran’s Day celebration at Bouligny Plaza on Nov. 11.

The event will be held at Bouligny Plaza at 6 p.m. and is intended to honor local veterans. The general public is invited to the event.



