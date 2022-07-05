While many were busy barbecuing and popping fireworks during the July 4 holiday, a group of veterans, public officials and dedicated patriots turned out to Bouligny Plaza Monday afternoon for a solemn ceremony celebrating the Independence Day holiday.
The annual event was put on by the Iberia Veterans Association, and emceed by Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
“(July 4) commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress,” Richard said at the event. “This day is to remember a group of men debating the future of the colonies, it’s about patriotism and love for our country.”
Members of the Iberia Veterans Association marched with flags from the veterans monument to the front of the gazebo at Bouligny Plaza in a solemn procession while the 50 or so attendees looked on in respect for the American flag during the event.
For veterans attending like Ricky Segura, who led the invocation for the event, the July 4 holiday is a recognition of the freedom Americans enjoy.
Segura, a United States Marine Corps veteran who served in the air wing from 1974 to 1978, led the invocation for the July 4 celebration and said after the event that the appreciation of liberty was an important aspect of the idea.
“It’s about our independence, our freedom,” Segura said. “It’s about remembering all of those who have fought for our freedom.”
Other speakers at the event including Iberia Parish Councilman Eugene Olivier, who gave a short presentation on the pledge of allegiance and the importance of the words “Under God” in the pledge.
A cannon salute and laying of the memorial wreath were also part of the proceedings, and several local first responders including members of the police and fire departments attended to observe the July 4 commemoration.
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero and New Iberia City Councilwoman Brooke Marcotte were other special guests at the event who attended the ceremony.
The Iberia Veterans Association puts on events throughout the year in order to commemorate and honor patriotic holidays that often deal with remembering veterans who have served the country.
“It’s important to have these holidays to remember our veterans,” Richard said.