A New Orleans baby born in 1986, Vern’s Bar-B-Que and Catering is the brainchild of Vern Mitchell. It expanded rapidly across the state and country, and secured work with the NFL and the government.
Mitchell started out baking cakes, but cooking was his ultimate passion.
“Baking helped me break in, but cooking actually sustained me,” he said.
Vern met his wife, Debbie, in 1991, and she quickly got on board with him. Vern is originally from Loreauville, Louisiana, so when Debbie joined him, they moved back into the Acadiana region.
Debbie Mitchell started in the medical field, and didn't initially leave when she joined Vern and his catering business. It wasn't until Vern’s Catering took off that she left her job to cater full time. As a child, she traveled somewhere new every summer with her father who required her to try something new on the trips. Therefore, she primarily handles their unique ethnic dishes.
Vern’s Catering had its first catering gig in New Orleans for an afterparty of a Saints-Falcons game. Vern’s big break came in 1996, when ExxonMobil Corporation hired the caterer for their company picnic, and the business exploded from there.
Not only did ExxonMobil spread their name, but employees at other companies would meet Vern at these events and hire him for events.
"Exon would tell companies,and people who were at the picnics said, ‘Oh wait. We have a caterer. Before you hire anybody else. Check this out,’ " Debbie Mitchell said.
When the Super Bowl came to New Orleans, the NFL asked several caterers, including Vern’s, for samples. Where other caterers brought one or two items, Vern’s Catering brought 10 different dishes from Creole staples like etouffee and gumbo to Jamaican and Greek dishes.
Their demonstration demolished the competition, and the NFL film crew hired them. At the same time they catered the tailgate for the elites like team owners and their families.
They continued working for the NFL on and off throughout the years, even catering for the first All Pro event outside of Hawaii. This brought them work with the NBA, which led to their first long term contract with the U.S. Marshals Service.
The U.S. Marshal's offered Vern's Catering a six-year contract, which ended this month. As one government contract comes to an end, they are already set for another. AmeriCorps then hired Vern’s Catering for their Southern Regional campus in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Vern’s Catering isn't just about serving quality food, but it's grown to represent Acadian Creole culture in mainstream society. Local regional Creole is very different from the Creole dishes found in New Orleans. Their fresh Creole flavors are what attracted businesses back again and again.
“We wanted to bring some of the Creole culture into the mainstream, as we knew Creole culture, the way I was taught to cook," Vern Mitchell said.
They make their own spice blends, which ensures consistency in the quality of their food. They also allow catering clients to request minor modifications to the food like making it spicier. Vern’s rice dressing is a family recipe that goes back over 200 years.
This make-it-yourself mantra extends to virtually everything Vern’s Catering makes, including things as simple as hamburger patties and chili.
"When companies ask for hamburgers, we always get asked, ’Where'd ya get the patty?’ We made them patties," Debbie Mitchell said. "The adults were eating more hotdogs and hamburgers than the kids because it’s homemade chili and homemade hamburgers."
The Mitchell's have catered all across the country, from Norfolk, Virginia, to Atlanta to Dallas.
Despite catering on a national scale, they said they always make time to cater for their hometown, even if they need to split up to tackle multiple projects. They cater for multiple local businesses and organizations like the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce and The Daily Iberian.
"We're always gonna make time and come cater at home because this is where we started," she said. "Our loyal customers here were our launching pad. We're capable of splitting up and going in different directions so we're never gonna forsake New Iberia, Acadiana and all the surrounding areas. When they call, we are coming."
The Mitchell's also direct their efforts towards disaster relief. They are first responders for the Red Cross. When Louisiana suffered historical flooding in 2016,Vern and Debbie were stationed at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center for a month-and-a-half.
Knowing which battles to pick is a big part of catering, according to Vern, so when Red Cross asked them to pack up and move to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to serve over 10,000 people, they politely declined.
"You have to know your limitations. You have to know exactly what you can do and don't go beyond that," Vern Mitchell said.
They even hired staff from people around the area that had lost their jobs, so they are able to give back to the communities that hire them. Often, there are several chefs and kitchen staff left without work in a disaster. Having their expertise makes transitioning into the new job easier.
"People always ask, ‘How do you feed 2 or 3 thousand people with no issue?’ I tell them it's all about the staff you have with you and knowing how to manage them and knowing how to treat them." Debbie Mitchell said.
The Mitchell's said they wanted to thank the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce for supporting and growing their business.
"When I joined the chamber, within a couple months we just blew up to the point where the business almost overtook us," Debbie Mitchell said. "Join your local chamber of commerce. It's a blessing you cannot pay enough for."
Despite the rigorous hours of nonstop work serving hundreds and thousands of people, Vern still loves what he does.
Vern Mitchell concluded, “We enjoy serving people. I love watching people eat and enjoy it. The biggest gift you can give me is a smile after eating my food.”