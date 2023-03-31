drug bust

Sheriff Mike Couvillon encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or e-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a timely manner.

The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force along with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Criminal Interdiction Unit made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.

Rory Robinson, 36, of Kaplan, was arrested in Kaplan and charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Schedule III, (Buprenorphine).



