Sheriff Mike Couvillon encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or e-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the “strictest of confidence” and replied to in a timely manner.
The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force along with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office K-9 and Criminal Interdiction Unit made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish.
Rory Robinson, 36, of Kaplan, was arrested in Kaplan and charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Schedule III, (Buprenorphine).
Ashley Duhon, 35, of Erath, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with Possession of Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Schedule I, (Marijuana)
Kendrick Baudoin Jr, 20, of Abbeville, was arrested in Maurice and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (Marijuana) and resisting an officer.
Agents concluded a lengthy investigation in Kaplan that, lead to the arrest of 66-year-old Tillman Simon. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was granted, and Simon was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics. Simon was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II, (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I, (MDMA), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
