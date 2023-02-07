VSPO Dog
Among seven new programs either started or reinstated by Sheriff Mike Couvillon includes a Criminal Interdiction K9 Unitto target the transport of illegal narcotics within Vermilion Parish.

 Submitted photo

Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon has outlined new programs and the return of others associated with his department.

Couvillon says some programs operated or sponsored by the VPSO were temporarily halted due to staffing shortages, lack of suitable inmates for work programs, and logistical problems caused by the pandemic.