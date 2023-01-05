On Thursday, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 near Lawrence Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed Foster was driving a 2019 Ford F250 south on US 167 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the F250 rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, also traveling south on US 167.
After impact, both vehicles exited the roadway and overturned. Landry was a passenger in the F250.
Foster and his passenger, Landry, were both unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office. The three occupants of the Tahoe were all unrestrained as well. All three were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Standard toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorists to slow down, buckle up, and put the phone down. Take this time to make a New Year’s resolution to be safer behind the wheel. Crash forces do not care who you are or what you drive. The faster you drive, the greater the risk of serious injury or death and not wearing a seat belt greatly increases that risk. This crash is an example of possibly walking away compared to being carried away from a crash.