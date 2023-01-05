state police badge

On Thursday, shortly after midnight, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 167 near Lawrence Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 36-year-old Jasper Morrison Foster of Maurice and 22-year-old Matthew Wayne Landry of Lafayette.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Foster was driving a 2019 Ford F250 south on US 167 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, the F250 rear-ended a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, also traveling south on US 167.



