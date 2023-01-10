state police badge

On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan.

The preliminary investigation revealed Vincent was traveling east in the westbound lanes of travel on LA 717. At the same time, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on LA 717. For reasons still under investigation, the Tundra struck the bicycle head-on in the westbound lane of travel. Upon doing so, Vincent was ejected from the bicycle.



