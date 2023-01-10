On Tuesday, just before 7 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Louisiana Highway 717 near Ellie Benoit Road in Vermilion Parish. The crash claimed the life of 60-year-old Allen J. Vincent of Gueydan.
The preliminary investigation revealed Vincent was traveling east in the westbound lanes of travel on LA 717. At the same time, the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tundra was traveling west on LA 717. For reasons still under investigation, the Tundra struck the bicycle head-on in the westbound lane of travel. Upon doing so, Vincent was ejected from the bicycle.
Vincent, who was not wearing an approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Tundra, who was properly restrained, was not injured. The bicycle was equipped with illuminating devices, but it is unknown if the devices were operable at the time of the crash. A blood sample was obtained from Vincent and the driver of the Tundra and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.
Louisiana State Troopers remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Illuminating devices and reflectors are required on all bicycles, and it is suggested to wear bright-colored or reflective materials when possible.
Louisiana law requires bicyclists ride in the same direction as other vehicles and not in the opposing lane of travel. By traveling as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable, wearing a bicycle helmet and reflective clothing, and equipping bicycles with lights and reflectors, bicyclists have a greater chance of not being involved in crashes.
Troop I has investigated three fatal crashes resulting in four deaths since the beginning of 2023.