Gov. John Bel Edwards and executives of major global energy corporations CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Midstream announced what they call an unprecedented decarbonization collaboration aimed at dramatically reducing
industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana.
The announcement described as a potential business prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration projects was made Wednesday at the State Capitol.
The three companies have entered into the "largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement" to capture emissions from CF Industries Ascension Parish manufacturing complex, transport the CO2 through EnLinks transportation network and permanently store it underground on property owned by ExxonMobil in Vermilion Parish.
ExxonMobil says it will develop 125K-acres for CO2 storage location in Vermilion Parish.
The governor's office describes Wednesday's announcement as an "unprecedented, large-scale, low-carbon partnership (that) is a key milepost on Louisianas path toward a brighter future for the state's climate, economy and people."
"The collaboration and innovation to bring carbon capture and storage technology forward at this scale reaffirms our state's ability to grow our economy without sacrificing our long-term emission-reduction goals to net zero by 2050," Edwards said.
CF Industries recently announced a $198.5 million plan to build a CO2 dehydration and compression unit at its ammonia production plant in Donaldsonville. ExxonMobil signed an agreement with EnLink Midstream to transport the CO2 through EnLinks pipeline network to a 125,000-acre secure geologic storage location in Vermilion Parish approximately 100 miles south and west of CF Industries' facility.
The companies expect start-up for the project to be scheduled for early 2025. They estimate the project will allow them to capture and sequester up to two million metric tons of CO2 annually, equivalent to replacing approximately 700,000 gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles.
CF Industries expects to market up to 1.7 million metric tons of blue ammonia annually. A chemical process is considered blue when CO2 emissions are captured before their release into the air, making the process more carbon-neutral. Demand for blue ammonia is expected to grow significantly as a decarbonized energy source for hard-to-abate industries, both for its hydrogen content and as a fuel itself, because ammonias components nitrogen and hydrogen do not emit carbon when combusted.
Carbon capture and storage is described by the governor's office as "a safe, proven technology that can enable some of the highest-emitting sectors to meaningfully reduce their emissions. These industries include manufacturing, power generation, refining, petrochemical, steel and cement operations. With effective government policies in place, broad deployment of commercial-scale carbon capture and storage projects could create a new industry, resulting in job creation and economic growth."