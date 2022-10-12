ExxonMobil logo
Buy Now

ExxonMobile has announced it will be using 125,000 acres in Vermilion Parish for permanent CO2 underground storage by 2025.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and executives of major global energy corporations CF Industries, ExxonMobil and EnLink Midstream announced what they call an unprecedented decarbonization collaboration aimed at dramatically reducing

industrial CO2 emissions in Louisiana.



Tags